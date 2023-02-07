Read full article on original website
Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards
Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.
Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game
Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
New Street Fighter 6 content won’t get a spotlight at Capcom Cup
Capcom is set to have what might be a record-breaking year for company game sales in 2023, with Street Fighter 6 being a big part of that forecast. However, new information about the blockbuster fighting game won’t be shown at Capcom Cup. Typically, when a publisher hosts an event,...
Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator
European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
MTG players call out Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft for being ‘uninspired’ and boring
Wizards of the Coast kicked off the new year with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, a Magic: The Gathering set packed with powerful Phyrexian creatures and spells, but some players are disappointed with how the cards are playing in Limited Draft. Since the start of the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion through...
What to do with silver coins in Dark and Darker
Dark and Darker is the magic and medieval evolution of the loot extraction genre, allowing players to take on their favorite RPG class in the hope of loot. With the game making players sell their wares at different vendors based on the item, it can be unclear where some things go. One of these items found in the dungeons includes the silver coins on some shelves and in boxes.
How to fix stick drift on Xbox One and Series X controllers
Like a lot of hardware, controllers age and start showing signs of tear. While Xbox players can live with a controller with faded colors, a controller stick drifting on its own can cause unwanted problems in games. Stick drift may not be instantly recognizable when actively using the controller, but...
