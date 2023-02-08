ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery

A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Peter Manfredonia Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Killing 2 People, Kidnapping Another in 2020

A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two people and kidnapping a woman in 2020. Court officials said 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to a murder charge and will be sentenced on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and home invasion charges as a part of the plea deal.
DERBY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy