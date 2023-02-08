ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

The Late Late Show to Be Replaced by Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series After James Corden Exit

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGe87_0kfrytfS00

Following the exit of James Corden from The Late Late Show later this year , it looks like a familiar title might be coming back to the late-night space. On Tuesday, reports indicated that once Corden exits the show this spring, The Late Late Show as an overall franchise will end, after nearly three decades of being hosted by Corden, Craig Ferguson , Craig Kilborn, and Tom Snyder. According to the reports, the time slot might end up being filled by a reboot of @midnight, the late-night game show that aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 . Stephen Colbert , who currently stars in the lead-in to Corden's show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , would executive produce the new revival.

Comedian Chris Hardwick , who hosted the original iteration of @midnight , is reportedly not involved with this new revival. Hardwick was accused of sexual and emotional abuse in 2018 after @midnight 's original run, but was later reinstated in his role as host of the string of Talking aftershows on AMC.

What is @midnight about?

In @midnight , three guests compete in a series of Internet-themed improv games, including "Rapid Refresh", "Hashtag Wars, "eBay Price is Right" and "Live Challenges," before culminating in a Jeopardy -like final round called "FTW (For The Win)." The series won multiple Creative Arts Emmy Awards across its run, and featured a number of notable comedians, actors, and Internet personalities.

Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show ?

Corden explained his exit in a segment of his show last April , and teased that the now-current final season would be them going out "with a bang."

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden said. "I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden continued. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

What do you think of CBS potentially replacing The Late Late Show with a reboot of @midnight ? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
FanSided

6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Humiliates MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his triumphant return to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy program on Tuesday evening.But given that he appeared from within the confines of an arcade claw machine, it was ultimately even more demoralizing than the first time around.“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine,” Kimmel quipped as he opened the segment. “I don’t know why I decided you should be in there,” he added before stating he was surprised that Lindell took him up on the unique offer, despite Lindell earlier claiming it was due to his...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
630
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy