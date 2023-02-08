Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
KAAL-TV
Universal school meal bill passes Minnesota House
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday night that will guarantee breakfast and lunch for students across the state. House File 5 passed 70-58. A companion bill is making its way through Senate committee hearings. While free and reduced-price lunch programs already exist, many Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, and frustrations over two key election losses last year in the GOP-leaning state have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was...
KAAL-TV
Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. Sanders also...
KAAL-TV
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
KAAL-TV
DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The bill would leave the...
KAAL-TV
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The western Joshua tree won’t be listed as threatened — yet — as California’s Fish and Game Commission again delayed a decision Wednesday after a bill was proposed to provide protections to the native desert plant. The proposed legislation, the Western...
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
KAAL-TV
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
KAAL-TV
Shipwreck Society finds 153-year-old wreck of “Bad Luck Barquentine” in Lake Superior
(ABC 6 News) – The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) is celebrating the find of a “bad luck” ship that sank 153 years ago in Lake Superior. Searchers discovered the 144-foot Barquentine, Nucleus, under 600 feet of water approximately 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point on Lake Superior.
KAAL-TV
St. Paul police responding to fatal stabbing inside Harding High School
(KSTP) – A 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed Friday morning inside Harding High School in St. Paul, and another student is in custody, officials said. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were called to the school on the city’s East Side at 11:46 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Staff members gave the student first aid until medics could take him to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
