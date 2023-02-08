ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought

By Marc Deschamps
 3 days ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting it at the same cost as most first-party games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In an interesting turn of events, the price has since been removed, so it's impossible to say if this was a mistake, or the start of an increase for Nintendo's biggest games.

An image of the price was captured by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Over the last few years, $70 video games have been the source of a lot of controversy throughout the video game industry. While the cost of game development has been steadily increasing for the last two decades, the MSRP for games has mostly remained the same; in fact, the price has actually gone down when compared to what games retailed for in the '90s. Despite this, gamers still haven't been too happy with the change, and many have elected to wait for price drops. Notably, first-party games in the Nintendo Switch era have not seen significant drops, so fans won't really have that option.

Of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might be the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game ever. If that $70 price is correct, it's a safe bet that there's no shortage of fans that will be more than willing to spend the extra $10. With a Nintendo Direct presentation slated for tomorrow, it's a safe bet that the company will address any potential increase, including whether this will be the norm moving forward. For now, Fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed!

Are you willing to spend an extra $10 on big first-party Nintendo Switch games? Do you think $70 is too much money for a game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

