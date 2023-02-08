Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox10phoenix.com
Chaos at Phoenix Open, a child's 'inappropriate' pig drawing: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines
From a half-naked man at the Phoenix Open to a trio of football fans who have never missed a Super Bowl, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are our top unusual, heartwarming headlines for Feb. 4-10: 1. Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans gather for music and entertainment in Downtown Phoenix
With just days to go before the Big Game, people are gathered in Downtown Phoenix for not one, but two big concerts. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more of the concert at the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, while Stephanie Bennett reports on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Footprint Center.
fox10phoenix.com
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder...
fox10phoenix.com
WM Phoenix Open: Celebrity Pro-Am kicks off days of golf tournament events
Sometimes known as the 'People's Open' of the 'Greatest Show On Grass,' the WM Phoenix Open teed off on Feb. 8 with a celebrity Pro-Am event. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale racist incident: Video captures art gallery owner insulting native performers
The video shows a man, since identified as Gilbert Ortega Jr., chant in a mocking manner, as well as saying 'MAGA Country,' a reference to Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Ortega Jr. is now accused of disorderly conduct. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Box of puppies left at Heidi's Village in Phoenix: 'More and more common'
A box of abandoned puppies remains a mystery as no one knows where they came from after they were dropped off at Heidi's Village. FOX 10's Anita Roman talked to them about what they need people to do if they have to give up their animals.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning. The man had been found with multiple gunshot wounds near 15th Avenue and Garfield at around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 11. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and no suspects...
fox10phoenix.com
Crews battle house fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A large fire is burning at a home near 18th Street and Indian School in Phoenix. Firefighters there are hazardous materials involved with the fire, but crews have successfully been able to get the flames under control. It's unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story....
fox10phoenix.com
3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
fox10phoenix.com
Ex-Mesa officer indicted after shooting at vehicle during traffic stop, attorney's office says
MESA, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a former Mesa Police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a shooting last year during a traffic stop. The incident happened on July 2, 2022, when Kaylon Hall fired two shots at a car that he...
