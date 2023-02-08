ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Fans gather for music and entertainment in Downtown Phoenix

With just days to go before the Big Game, people are gathered in Downtown Phoenix for not one, but two big concerts. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more of the concert at the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, while Stephanie Bennett reports on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning. The man had been found with multiple gunshot wounds near 15th Avenue and Garfield at around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 11. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and no suspects...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crews battle house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A large fire is burning at a home near 18th Street and Indian School in Phoenix. Firefighters there are hazardous materials involved with the fire, but crews have successfully been able to get the flames under control. It's unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
PHOENIX, AZ

