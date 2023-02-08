How to Watch the Greatest Super Bowl Commercials Special Before Sunday's Big Game

What's the best Super Bowl commercial of all time? Is it Apple's Orwellian "1984" Macintosh Computer ad ? Volkswagen's Star Wars -inspired "The Force" spot advertising the Passat? Maybe it's the Betty White starrer for Snickers, the heartwarming Puppy Love by Budweiser, Wendy's catchphrase-spawning " Where's the Beef? ," or Coca-Cola's classic "Hey Kid, Catch!" with "Mean" Joe Greene. Before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, CBS will air Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades , an interactive special where viewers will vote live to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual special will air Wednesday, February 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. (Premium subscribers can watch the stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate and on-demand; Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have next-day on-demand access starting February 9th.)

Hosted by Boomer Esiason (CBS Sports' The NFL Today ) and Daniela Ruah (CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles ), the special airs from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Watch a preview of the special below.

During the hour-long special, Esiason and Ruah will spotlight their all-time favorite commercials in each decade before selecting their individual picks for the greatest Super Bowl commercial in the last four decades. Like the Big Game, the competition comes down to top two finalists -- but unlike the Chiefs vs. the Eagles, America will crown the winner with a live vote, which will be revealed at the end of the show.

The special, which includes iconic Super Bowl commercials from Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi, Doritos, and more, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the most classic and memorable Super Bowl ads from the last 40 years. Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will report on the new commercials airing during Super Bowl 2023 -- a lineup that includes PopCorners' Breaking Bad reunion , the Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl ad reprising her Clueless role for Rakuten , and a spot from the last Blockbuster Video on Earth .

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades will be broadcast Wednesday, February 8th on CBS and Paramount+, and is streaming the next day on the service. Try Paramount+ for free here.