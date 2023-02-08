ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Olsen isn't 'afraid to compete' with Tom Brady for Fox broadcasting booth

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

PHOENIX - Greg Olsen is used to competing.

The three-time Pro Bowler became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons during his 14-year career. As he's transitioned from the field to the broadcast booth and quickly ascended to the No. 1 color commentator at Fox Sports, the competition hasn't stopped.

Newly retired Tom Brady is set to join Fox Sports as early as 2024 , presumably to replace Olsen in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Olsen is aware his days could be numbered – he said he's reminded in every single interview. But the only thing he can do is "go out and prove that you belong here."

"If you are afraid to compete and you are afraid for people to come for your job, then you are not going to do well in any competitive environment," Olsen, who is set to call Super Bowl 57, told USA TODAY Sports at Fox Sports Media Day on Tuesday.

He said it's just like his playing days: "Every year, they are trying to replace you. Every year, they are trying to bring in the new hotshot, young player to take your job."

Different animal, same beast.

SUPER BOWL 57: NFL broadcasting team's Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt 'go way back'

MORE: Tom Brady retirement puts Fox in tough situation with Greg Olsen, lead NFL analyst job

Greg Olsen is the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The Associated Press

Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to join Fox Sports as the lead commentator after his playing career. Months earlier, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman departed Fox for ESPN, paving the way for Olsen and Burkhardt to be promoted to Fox's top NFL crew.

But what happens to Olsen once Brady picks up a microphone? It's a widely speculated question and one that Olsen knew would persist the entire season. Now that Brady has officially retired for the second and (presumed) final time , the noise has grown louder.

"It's something that I knew was going to be following our team all year. I understood that when I signed on to do this," Olsen said. "It's never really bothered me. I've just tried to understand that there are some things in life that you can't change and you can't alter, so you might as well just learn how to embrace it. Take the positives of it."

One positive: He's calling the Super Bowl for the first time, an opportunity he's "not going to take … for granted."

"I don't know what the future holds. I don't know if I'll ever be back here doing this again. I hope I call 10 (Super Bowls). But I'll tell you, I am going to enjoy this first one and make the most of it because people work their whole lives to get moments like this," he said. "Whatever is meant to be will work out. My goal is to do the best job that I can for as many broadcasts as I have. I'll worry about when that day ends when it comes."

Olsen continued: "To know whether you are going to call one Super Bowl or you are going to call 20, I think the first time you do it, you better appreciate it. If you don't, then there's probably something wrong with you."

Greg Olsen (left) and Kevin Burkhardt (right) began working together consistently in 2020 on XFL games. Courtesy of Fox Sports

And Olsen wants to set one thing straight: "People already think that I cheer for teams when I don't."

"Much to the dismay of people on Twitter and fans who see you in the supermarket, I don't root for teams. I don't root against teams. I don't hate teams. I don't like teams,"  he said. "I like good football. I like competitive, interesting, compelling football. Whoever is on the right or wrong side of it, doesn't really matter to me."

There is one scenario he would like to see, however.

"If I could pick one thing, I would pick this: (Patrick) Mahomes to have the ball within a one score game at the end and see what happens," he said. "We want drama, we want close games. We want the game to be competitive in the fourth quarter."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greg Olsen isn't 'afraid to compete' with Tom Brady for Fox broadcasting booth

USA TODAY

