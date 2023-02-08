ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Hartford man found guilty of fatally stabbing Manchester man who was trying to help a woman hide from him

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Hartford man was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for fatally stabbing a Manchester man after he forced his way into his apartment in 2021, according to the Department of Criminal Justice.

A jury found Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Robert Callahan, 68. Ramsey was accused of attacking Callahan inside his Carver Lane apartment on June 5, 2021, while a 32-year-old woman hid from the “possessive” Hartford convicted felon in a bedroom, according to court records.

The woman told police she knew Ramsey for about a year and said he provided her with drugs and hotel rooms, according to Ramsey’s arrest warrant. She said he had become “possessive, stalking her, and wants to own her,” court records said.

According to court records, the woman claimed she was with Ramsey a few hours before the stabbing at the Best Value Inn. She told police she escaped when he went to get more drugs and went to Callahan’s apartment. She told police she hoped Ramsey would not find her there but warned Callahan that Ramsey would come looking and was “crazy as [expletive],” records show.

The woman told police she heard pounding on the front door around noon as she opened the back door for Callahan, according to court records. She said she went into the bedroom to hide. She said she heard the two men “tussle” before “two loud thuds and then silence,” according to court records.

When she came out of the bedroom she said followed the blood to Callahan on the porch and saw Ramsey driving away, court records said.

After the woman contacted the police, officers found Callahan covered in blood on his front porch. He was still alert enough to tell police he had been stabbed in the chest by a man named “Garry,” according to court records.

Police said blood throughout the apartment appeared to reveal a confrontation started at the bedroom door and led down to the hallway, into the living room and out to the front porch, court records said.

Callahan was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a single stab wound to the chest that punctured the left ventricle of his heart, court records said.

Ramsey’s sentencing is scheduled for April 4 in Hartford Superior Court before Judge Kevin C. Doyle.

