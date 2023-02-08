Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Section of Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock temporarily closed due to mudslide
Those walking the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock may encounter a significant roadblock along the path.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
Conway works on ways to fix flooding issues
CONWAY, Ark. — They say that when it rains it pours— and in the City of Conway's case, it floods. "We like to be known for our colleges and roundabouts, we don't like to be known for our flooding," Conway City Engineer, Kurt Jones said. "It's not abnormal, it's not unique to Conway and it is certainly not new to Conway."
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
Crews still working to restore power to thousands of Arkansans
ARKANSAS, USA — The clear skies that we saw on Thursday were especially good for line workers who have been working around the clock to restore power to parts of Arkansas still reeling from last week's ice storm. "From Wednesday on, we had no electricity whatsoever," Rison resident, Andrew...
A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger
ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
mcnews.online
Charlton Campground moves to reservation system
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
armoneyandpolitics.com
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court
The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ucanews.live
Conway building its 33rd roundabout
The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
Hot Springs Police Department investigating homicide on Oakcliff Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is launching a homicide investigation after finding a dead body inside a residence on the 100 block of Oakcliff Street. Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Alan Parker. According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
'Project Adam' | Little Rock School District raising cardiac arrest awareness
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If someone near had a cardiac arrest, would you know how to respond?. That's the question Little Rock School District is presenting to its staff members and the school district put its skills to the test Thursday morning with a surprise drill. “We've been training...
Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
KATV
Hot Springs police investigating homicide after body of 39-year-old man found inside home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives in Hot Springs are investigating a homicide after the body of a 39-year-old white man was discovered inside a home in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to 104 Oakcliff St. around 4 a.m. in...
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
