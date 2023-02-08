ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Conway works on ways to fix flooding issues

CONWAY, Ark. — They say that when it rains it pours— and in the City of Conway's case, it floods. "We like to be known for our colleges and roundabouts, we don't like to be known for our flooding," Conway City Engineer, Kurt Jones said. "It's not abnormal, it's not unique to Conway and it is certainly not new to Conway."
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
ALTHEIMER, AR
mcnews.online

Charlton Campground moves to reservation system

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location

GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court

The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Conway building its 33rd roundabout

The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
CONWAY, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

