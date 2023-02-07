ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Courthouse on the Square to receive $2.4 million HVAC upgrade

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle 2 days ago
 2 days ago
Buy Now Denton County's Courthouse on the Square DRC file photo

Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to accept bids for replacing and renovating heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the Courthouse on the Square on Tuesday.

According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the estimated cost will be about $2.4 million. The county plans to pay for the new system and installation with federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan (the White House’s response to funding emergency grants, lending and investments during the COVID-19 pandemic).

