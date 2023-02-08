Read full article on original website
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
What to know about the lawsuit aiming to ban medication abortion drug mifepristone
A federal judge may rule later this month on a lawsuit seeking to block the use of medication abortion nationwide, in the biggest abortion-related case since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The lawsuit, filed in November by anti-abortion advocates against the US Food and Drug Administration,...
Fact check: Breaking down Biden's exchanges with Republican senators over Social Security and Medicare
President Joe Biden has gone on the attack over Social Security and Medicare. In speeches and tweets this week, Biden and his White House have singled out particular Republican senators -- notably including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- over proposals from those senators that could affect the retirement and health care programs.
Supreme Court under fresh pressure to adopt code of ethics
For decades, Supreme Court justices have dodged questions related to conflicts of interest by saying essentially "Trust us" or "We're different." They've refused to be bound by an official ethics code and grievance procedures that cover other federal judges. But mounting public pressure may finally spur changes. Court sources have...
Democracy on the agenda as Biden meets Brazil's Lula at the White House
When Brazil's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, the two hoped to reset relations after an era defined by right-wing populists and threats to democracy in both nations. The talks, expected to center around efforts to combat climate...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Biden seeks bipartisan partnerships with governors amid clashes with congressional Republicans
President Joe Biden used his meeting on Friday at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors to reiterate his call to "get the job done" with the help of states and called out congressional Republicans' bluff over their threats to send United States into default. Biden's remarks at...
Biden has yet to say just how he would strengthen Social Security and Medicare trust funds
In his latest move to differentiate himself from House Republicans on entitlement programs, President Joe Biden is making a pretty big promise. He is vowing to shore up the shaky finances of Medicare's trust fund, extending its solvency to the middle of the century instead of the expected depletion date of 2028.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Here's what happened to the federal debt under past presidents -- and why it's hard to assign blame
In January, the US reached its $31 trillion debt limit, a borrowing cap set by Congress, setting up a political battle between Democrats and Republicans over government spending -- with each side blaming the other for running up the federal debt. But both parties have played a role in adding...
'This is a lie': Sinema's office denies Santos' account of friendly exchange during State of Union
Freshman Rep. George Santos of New York, who has been caught lying extensively about major parts of his life story, may have just been caught in another lie -- this time by a United States senator. The embattled House Republican, describing his tense encounter with GOP Sen. Mitt Romney ahead...
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law...
Border crossings in January drop to lowest point since February 2021
The number of unlawful crossings of the US-Mexico border in January marked the lowest levels of encounters since February 2021, administration officials said Friday. In January, US Border Patrol made more than 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, according to administration officials. The handling of the US-Mexico border has been...
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the...
Judge extends restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's communications
A federal judge extended restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's ability to contact former employees of FTX, citing concerns that he could delete text messages and obstruct the government's investigation. Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a bail hearing Thursday that he was concerned about the delete functions in certain messaging apps, and...
