Maine State

Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students

PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
Are Maine relief checks taxed?

If you're rushing to file your taxes early, you may want to wait. That's because Maine is one of 18 states that issued relief checks in 2022. And while you won't owe state taxes on those, the IRS is still trying to decide if you'll owe federal taxes on them.
Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine

A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?

PORTLAND (WGME) -- What a difference a week makes. Portland's high temperature Friday afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day, which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in...
Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
