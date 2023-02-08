ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

South Carolina Basketball vs. LSU; How to Watch Undefeated Showdown

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina basketball team are undefeated and have been ranked number-1 in the country for thirty-three consecutive weeks, good for the fourth-longest streak of all-time in women’s collegiate basketball history. Last week’s matchup on the road at UConn was the Gamecocks’ biggest test of the season, but Sunday’s conference tilt against LSU might be an even stiffer trial. Led by another legendary head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are also undefeated and would likely become the favorites to win the SEC championship and earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can knock off the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU offers Mississippi's No. 1 OT in 2024

Brad Davis dished out a new 2024 offer along the offensive line, looking to take Mississippi’s top offensive tackle out of the Magnolia State. LSU tossed its name into the hat for Tupelo edge protector Isaiah Autry. At 6-feet-6, 270 pounds, Autry has a nice frame for an offensive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Radio Ink

Guaranty Promotes Moscona

Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU researchers study surprising health benefits of potatoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Center released details from a study that showed some surprising health benefits of potatoes. The study was published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. It found that potatoes do not increase the risk for type 2 diabetes and can help people as they battle weight issues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
munaluchi

Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana

Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy