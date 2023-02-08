Dawn Staley and her South Carolina basketball team are undefeated and have been ranked number-1 in the country for thirty-three consecutive weeks, good for the fourth-longest streak of all-time in women’s collegiate basketball history. Last week’s matchup on the road at UConn was the Gamecocks’ biggest test of the season, but Sunday’s conference tilt against LSU might be an even stiffer trial. Led by another legendary head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are also undefeated and would likely become the favorites to win the SEC championship and earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can knock off the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO