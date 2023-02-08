Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
South Carolina Basketball vs. LSU; How to Watch Undefeated Showdown
Dawn Staley and her South Carolina basketball team are undefeated and have been ranked number-1 in the country for thirty-three consecutive weeks, good for the fourth-longest streak of all-time in women’s collegiate basketball history. Last week’s matchup on the road at UConn was the Gamecocks’ biggest test of the season, but Sunday’s conference tilt against LSU might be an even stiffer trial. Led by another legendary head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are also undefeated and would likely become the favorites to win the SEC championship and earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can knock off the Gamecocks.
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
LSU offers Mississippi's No. 1 OT in 2024
Brad Davis dished out a new 2024 offer along the offensive line, looking to take Mississippi’s top offensive tackle out of the Magnolia State. LSU tossed its name into the hat for Tupelo edge protector Isaiah Autry. At 6-feet-6, 270 pounds, Autry has a nice frame for an offensive...
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
Auburn, led by Olympian Suni Lee, could be preview of what is to come for LSU gymnastics
Auburn has become the talk of the women’s collegiate gymnastics world since the arrival last season of Suni Lee, the surprise winner of the all-around gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The program has benefited from Lee’s presence with higher scores (Auburn is No. 5 in the nation...
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
Tim Brando blasts LSU for its treatment of Dale Brown in ongoing court debate
Tim Brando has made it clear which side he’s on in the ongoing basketball court debate at LSU. LSU’s Board of Supervisors is considering a motion to add Sue Gunter’s name to Dale Brown Court after it was named after Brown last year. If the move passes, the court will be renamed “Brown-Gunter Court.”
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
The Evolution of LSU WR Malik Nabers
Nabers took the SEC by storm in Year 2 with the program, quickly asserting himself as WR1.
Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Daughter's Announcement
The football world was shocked by a report suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife. WBRZ News reported that Kelly and his wife Francisca were headed for divorce after 28 years of marriage and three children together. The report quickly went viral, catching ...
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
LSU researchers study surprising health benefits of potatoes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Center released details from a study that showed some surprising health benefits of potatoes. The study was published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. It found that potatoes do not increase the risk for type 2 diabetes and can help people as they battle weight issues.
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
