ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech preview: Asberry, others must stay 'locked in' with Anderson out

By Braden Bush, Assistant Sports Editor, @BradenBush21
ocolly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12 The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home

*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?

If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th street. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy