Texas Tech preview: Asberry, others must stay 'locked in' with Anderson out

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12 The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
University Daily
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
Lubbock, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lubbock. The Midland Classical Academy basketball team will have a game with Kingdom Preparatory Academy on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Monterey High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?
If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas
A new and improved Texas Roadhouse has earned the title of Biggest Texas Roadhouse in the World!
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
Too Kind, Too Long: Meet The Texas Nurse Who Snapped And Killed 10
Driving from my hometown of Lubbock to anywhere else on God's green earth means passing through a gauntlet of small to absolutely minuscule Texas towns. Some are quite charming, have a nice Dairy Queen or large gas station, and merit a stop for a spell to stretch my legs and pick up a diet Dr. Pepper.
Lubbock pioneer Rose Wilson prepares to accept Governor’s Award in Austin
Rose Wilson along with 13 others were announced to be honored at the years 39th Governor's Volunteer Award ceremony in conjunction with the One Star Foundation.
KCBD
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
‘Do you have a family at home?’ Asks Hollis Daniels before fatally shooting Texas Tech officer
It was a tough, emotional day in court as body camera footage was played from the night of Officer Floyd East’s fatal shooting. Officer East’s family was in tears and stepped out of the courtroom to avoid seeing and hearing the gruesome shooting.
KCBD
Texas Tech reverses DEI statement requirement after biology dept. featured in WSJ piece
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has announced a review of its hiring policies after diversity and inclusion statements required by the department of biology were featured in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. WSJ: How ‘Diversity’ Policing Fails Science: An open-records request reveals that Texas Tech faculty penalize candidates...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
fox34.com
One dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th street. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he...
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
fox34.com
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
