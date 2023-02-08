Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
'There's nothing like it in the world really' | Ceremonial ribbon cutting event held on new Memorial Park land bridge
HOUSTON, Texas — Man-made hills that rise 40 feet above Memorial Drive are expected to help people and wildlife easily explore Houston’s largest urban park. "We only broke ground on this project in August of 2020," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Look where we are now.”. Turner and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
Sugar Land 95: Volunteers provide update on project five years after gravesite discoveries
It's been five years since the discovery of the Sugar Land 95. But identifying the bodies is taking DNA researchers much longer than expected.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Ruth Simmons leaving position as Prairie View A&M president at the end of February
HOUSTON — Ruth J. Simmons, Prairie View A&M University's president, is leaving her position at the end of the month, she said in a message posted to the university's website. Simmons announced last year that she would be stepping down as president to make room for new leadership, but...
defendernetwork.com
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
33 graves, remains discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery
Recent Houston METRO construction projects including the University bus rapid transit lines and work to improve drainage along Lockwood Drive led to a shocking discovery in Houston's Fifth Ward.
Councilman Robert Gallegos to run for mayor of Houston
Councilman Gallegos, whose district includes the greater East End, is the latest candidate who'll want your vote this November, but he's far from the only one.
papercitymag.com
Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression
Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
An Abolitionist Gets Canned for Upholding the Values of Social Work
A former dean of the University of Houston Graduate College was let go after coming out as an advocate for reforming the police and foster care systems. In December 2022, I was removed from my role as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston. The termination of my dean role was the result of my abolitionist views and my efforts to move the college toward incorporating an abolitionist perspective in social work since the summer of 2020.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
defendernetwork.com
Gov. Abbott issues new TSU Board of Regents appointments
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. and Brandon Simmons and reappointed James Benham to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Richard A. Johnson, III. Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. of Houston is the director of the...
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4