Fresno, CA

City of Fresno to launch women’s scholarship program, apply here

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Fresno’s Women’s Commission announced the launch of the first scholarship program to support under-resourced women scholars in the city.

City officials said the scholarships will be $500 each to support female-identifying individuals with funding the personal costs associated with obtaining a higher education.

RELATED: UC Merced looking to boost number of kindergarten teachers in the Valley

We believe in the power of education for women in our city and look forward to learning more about students who are doing exciting things in our community.

Leonela Harari, Chair City of Fresno Women’s Commission

These are the categories of scholarships that will be given:

  • Five (5) graduating high school seniors, to be used for higher education purposes.
  • Five (5) individuals enrolled in city college or another Two-Year Institution.
  • Five (5) individuals enrolled in an undergraduate program at a Four-Year Institution, for the purpose of obtaining a bachelor’s degree.
  • Two (2) individuals enrolled in a graduate program, for the purpose of obtaining a post-bachelors graduate degree.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

For more information visit: Fresno Women’s Scholarship . The printable application for the program can be downloaded here .

Additionally, the application can be made available in multiple languages.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

