Headstones vandalized in Vineland cemetery

Vineland police are looking for help in identifying who is responsible for damage to headstones.

The markers and property were damaged at Siloam Cemetery, on North Valley Avenue.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance video, which may have captured a vehicle entering or exiting the cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Officer Alexander Hunter at AHunter@vinelandcity.org. Information may also be sent anonymously to VPD.TIPS from any smart phone or computer.