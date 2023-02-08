Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina education officials look to change teachers’ pay to effectiveness and experience
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more people in the teaching field and keeping them in classrooms. One way they’re looking at doing this is through a policy that would change the way teachers get paid. “If you can start at 37 versus start at 45, […]
Questions and concerns raised after State Senate passes controversial 'Parents Bill of Rights'
Some North Carolina lawmakers want to make sure sexuality is not a part of the curriculum
Should North Carolina school districts open earlier? Bill to be filed statewide could offer schools the choice
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – What started out as a handful of school districts seeking approval in the North Carolina House to adopt flexible school calendars is about to become a statewide effort. House Bill 51, which would have applied to seven school districts – including five in the Piedmont Triad – passed on first reading […]
politicsnc.com
North Carolina’s Government is Competitive Authoritarianism
UNC scholars’ finding that North Carolina had ceased to be a democracy was met from conservatives by a mixture of incredulity and simple guffaws. Even some moderate commentators wondered how the study’s authors could seriously contend that an American state had departed from the system of government that sits at the heart of our national identity. This disbelief was historically naive. But now thanks to scholarship by leading political scientists we have a moniker for the deformed representation that North Carolina has acquired since 2020: competitive authoritarianism.
North Carolina Parents’ Bill of Rights raising concerns about LGBTQ students who don’t have support at home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public school teachers in our state could be required to notify parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. This would be a stipulation under the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that passed the republican-controlled senate Tuesday. Some lawmakers believe the bill could...
foxwilmington.com
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Some Republicans say the...
WBTV
N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Senate passed a bill called the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ which focuses on censoring teachers from talking about sexuality in grades K-4, and making it mandatory for teachers to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or pronoun for school records.
Riot bill passes NC House with enough votes to override a veto by Gov. Cooper
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For years, Nashville leaders have watched Tennessee’s GOP-dominated Legislature repeatedly kneecap the liberal-leaning city’s ability to set its own minimum wage, regulate plastic bag use and place higher scrutiny on police officers. Yet that simmering tension has only escalated this year as Republican lawmakers have introduced a string of proposals that local officials warn would drastically upend Music City. Legislation has been introduced that would slash Nashville’s 40-member city council in half. A separate bill would give the state control of the governing board for the city’s airport, stadiums and other landmarks. Republicans then introduced a bill that would block cities from using public funds for reimbursing employees who travel to get an abortion.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
thewashingtondailynews.com
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
publicradioeast.org
Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate
The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
piratemedia1.com
ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization
As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
carolinajournal.com
Auto-drafts to public employee organizations banned under new bill
A bill filed Thursday in the N.C. Senate would repeal a law permitting state employee organizations to draft dues automatically from members’ paychecks. Senate Bill 87, State Emps./No Payroll Dues Deduction, was filed by Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, Todd Johnson, R-Union, Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson. Almost alll primary bill sponsors chair powerful appropriations sub-committees. Newton chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
carolinajournal.com
Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and seeks sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. On Friday, an attorney for Otero denied the allegations of misconduct. Otero also has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk. Otero’s conduct has come under scrutiny as Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus are denouncing efforts by the state Legislature to grab power from the capital city of Jackson. The state House and Senate are both majority white and led by Republicans. Jackson is majority Black and led by Democrats. The Senate voted Tuesday to create a regional board to eventually take control of Jackson’s struggling water system. Hours later, the House voted to create a new court in part of Jackson with appointed rather than elected judges. Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson said Wednesday that the efforts to control the city amount to the “symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership.”
Comments / 1