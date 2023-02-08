Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center
A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000
WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further. Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event. You can also pick a place...
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
North Idaho Task force set to tackle impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Throughout the year, the North Idaho DUI task force conducts targeted attacks on impaired driving, and will be sending a surge of law enforcement into the community for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to prevent injury crashes from impaired drivers, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
KXLY
Farnham Flatbread Fundraiser returning to Davenport Tower this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to enjoy a nice flatbread in downtown Spokane and help raise money for cancer relief?. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Sean Farnham is returning to the Davenport Tower this Friday to serve the "Farnham Flatbread."
Spokane Valley deputies, emergency crews rescue dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members responded to reports of a dog that fell through the ice on Shelley Lake. According to a press release, units responded on Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. to rescue the dog, who was reportedly around 40 yards offshore. Deputy Stephan Moore, sporting rescue gear, ventured onto the thin, weak ice to save the dog from the frigid water.
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Escaped civil commitment patient found
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
KREM2
