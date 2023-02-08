ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further. Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event. You can also pick a place...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies, emergency crews rescue dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members responded to reports of a dog that fell through the ice on Shelley Lake. According to a press release, units responded on Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. to rescue the dog, who was reportedly around 40 yards offshore. Deputy Stephan Moore, sporting rescue gear, ventured onto the thin, weak ice to save the dog from the frigid water.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Escaped civil commitment patient found

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
