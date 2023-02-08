Well, the allegedly easier part of the Big 12 schedule has finally arrived, and you could begin to see it in the last 4 minutes of Kansas State’s big win over TCU. If the Cats can keep playing like that (and maybe cut down on some of the turnovers?) there’s a real possibility they could reel off a serious winning streak here. That’s likely what it would take to earn the Big 12 title and some of the other things Kansas State wants, such as a trip to Des Moines for the NCAA tournament and possibly even a No. 1 seed.

