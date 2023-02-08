ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Pride to continue family-friendly events amid lawmaker’s plans to punish drag shows

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is following through on his plan to punish groups who expose kids to drag shows.

The governor is attempting to revoke the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation’s liquor licenses for a drag show held in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida lawmaker aims to criminalize parents bringing kids to drag shows

Despite that threat, the Cape Coral Pride Committee told ABC7 they plan to follow through with plans to hold a public drag show in March.

Cape Coral Pride is slated for March 4 and 5. Most events will be held along 47th Terrace in the entertainment district. However, most of the attention may be focused on SE 10th Place, where a large stage will be set up to accommodate drag shows which organizers insist will be family-friendly.

One woman said family-friendly is a misnomer and believes drag shows should be for adults only.

PREVIOUS STORY: Florida attempting to shut down drag shows over reports of children attending performances

However, Pride organizer AJ Ford said his group is paying close attention to this year’s shows.

“Our pride in Cape Coral is more family-friendly than any other pride that I have ever been to in my entire life. Furthermore, probably in the entire state of Florida,” Ford said.

Headlining this year’s event will be drag superstar Plastique Tiara who has more than 11 million Tik Tok followers.

Andy Spaulding is also performing as Alyssa Lemay, who said because the venue is public, he is aware of his audience.

“It’s reading the room. I know there are going to be kids there. All of our music is submitted early, and we made sure multiple people check before we even go on stage,” Spaulding stated.

Kathy Campbell, a Cape Coral grandmother, said she would have no problem taking her grandkids to a drag show.

Terri Elswick also lives in the Cape and said she would be comfortable attending.

“I go to drag queen bingo, drag queen brunch. I’m very open with gay pride and just love everyone,” Elswick explained.

The governor’s office has not said if it has any concerns with a public drag show in Cape Coral.

Comments / 5

 

ABC7 Fort Myers

