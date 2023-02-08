Read full article on original website
Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law.
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears can be a problem in neighborhoods that are close to a wooded area. Now, one state lawmaker said he wants to make the law clearer on how you can take self defense if the bear threatens your life. Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said...
Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues. McNally went...
Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
East Tenn. VA surpasses goal to house homeless veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a nationwide push, the Department of Veterans Affairs set a goal of finding 38,000 homeless veterans permanent housing in 2022. ”It’s a huge issue, and it became an important focus of our secretary,” said Wilma Davenport, the supervisor of the Housing and Urban Development-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Nashville staple Daddy's Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company's first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
VA Homeless Veterans Housing Initiative
3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships.
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
