ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools

Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home. Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says. Updated: 2 hours ago. The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Rural...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears can be a problem in neighborhoods that are close to a wooded area. Now, one state lawmaker said he wants to make the law clearer on how you can take self defense if the bear threatens your life. Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues. McNally went...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Kyle speaks to Northview Primary

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. VA surpasses goal to house homeless veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a nationwide push, the Department of Veterans Affairs set a goal of finding 38,000 homeless veterans permanent housing in 2022. ”It’s a huge issue, and it became an important focus of our secretary,” said Wilma Davenport, the supervisor of the Housing and Urban Development-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire

Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said. Knoxville businesses could win big during Super Bowl weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Kick-off to the big game starts at 6 p.m. live from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

VA Homeless Veterans Housing Initiative

3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships. Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Edwards’ former mother-in-law said Lisa was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Pride Festival could be canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy