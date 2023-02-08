ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks

The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers trading for Matisse Thybulle in three-team transaction

The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring small forward Matisse Thybulle in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will receive Thybulle while the 76ers acquire power forward Jalen McDaniels and the Hornets collect shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. After averaging 21.8 minutes over his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle's playing time plummeted to 12.1 minutes per game this season. He should play a larger role with the Trail Blazers after Josh Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks, but Thybulle will be competing on the wing for playing time with Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and fellow trade acquisition Cam Reddish.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle not available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is not available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thybulle will not be available for Friday's clash with the Thunder following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Kevin Knox is also unavailable.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jock Landale coming off Suns' bench on Friday

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will play with the the second unit in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson not available for Utah on Friday

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Toscano-Anderson will not be available for Utah on Friday following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.7 points,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
MILWAUKEE, WI

