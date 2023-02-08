Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers trading for Matisse Thybulle in three-team transaction
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring small forward Matisse Thybulle in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will receive Thybulle while the 76ers acquire power forward Jalen McDaniels and the Hornets collect shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. After averaging 21.8 minutes over his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle's playing time plummeted to 12.1 minutes per game this season. He should play a larger role with the Trail Blazers after Josh Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks, but Thybulle will be competing on the wing for playing time with Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and fellow trade acquisition Cam Reddish.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle not available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is not available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thybulle will not be available for Friday's clash with the Thunder following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Kevin Knox is also unavailable.
numberfire.com
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. starting on Friday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management)
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston will get the start on Friday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Boston to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Boston's Friday projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
numberfire.com
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jock Landale coming off Suns' bench on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will play with the the second unit in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson not available for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Toscano-Anderson will not be available for Utah on Friday following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
