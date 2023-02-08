ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
East Germany's last communist leader dies at 95

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany's last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country's first and only free election, has died. He was 95. Modrow died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted.
Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online

Pedro Yudel Bruzon was looking for someone in the U.S. to support his effort to seek asylum when he landed on a Facebook page filled with posts demanding up to $10,000 for a financial sponsor. It's part of an underground market that's emerged since the Biden administration announced it would...
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years. Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late Friday that it could take 18 months to two...
AP News Summary at 2:47 p.m. EST

Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000. ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life are continuing to pull survivors out of mounds of rubble, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll has now topped 25,000. Rescuers on Saturday pulled five members of one family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after Monday's quake. At least four more people were rescued earlier Saturday. They included a disoriented 16-year-old and a 70-year-old woman. But not all ended well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province and intubated her, but she died before medical teams could amputate a limb and free her.

