Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson is expected to play in the second part of San Antonio's back-to-back after he sat out on Friday with left ankle soreness. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. starting on Friday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management)
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston will get the start on Friday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Boston to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Boston's Friday projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
numberfire.com
Utah's Juan Toscano-Anderson available on Saturday
Utah Jazz small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are eligible to make their Utah debuts while Russell Westbrook will not be available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 364.9 minutes this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
numberfire.com
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
Comments / 0