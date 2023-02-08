ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson is expected to play in the second part of San Antonio's back-to-back after he sat out on Friday with left ankle soreness. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Utah's Juan Toscano-Anderson available on Saturday

Utah Jazz small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are eligible to make their Utah debuts while Russell Westbrook will not be available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 364.9 minutes this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
PHOENIX, AZ

