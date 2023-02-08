Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart

Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.

Layton, who was eight months pregnant, died in a shooting in Hampton on Jan. 30. Her unborn child also died. She leaves behind four children aged 7 and younger.

Tawana Kingsberry, the grandmother of Layton's children, said she has many memories of Destiny, from lunch dates to trips to get ice cream with her kids.

"When I come back here now does it feel like she's in this area," Kingsberry said. "Today, in particular, it's so peaceful. The wind is blowing, it's a great day. It's just a perfect day for Destiny."

In the hospital where Layton spent her last few hours, Kingsberry said she held her hand the whole time.

"I told her that I loved her," Kingsberry said. "At the time when she was laying in the hospital bed, I got the debris out of her hair because she always kept her hair up. I just kept begging her to get up because I really had thought and hoped that she was going to pull through."

Layton's children have been in their grandmother's care for two years now. Kingsberry said Layton would spend a lot of time with her kids, reading to them and going on walks with them.

Now, in addition to processing what happened, Kingsbury needs to prepare an explanation for her grandchildren about what happened to their mom.

"The kids say they love her every day and I know that it will be hard for them to understand because they're so young. I'm looking into finding a counselor to help me tell them what happened to their mom because that won't be easy for any of us," said Kingsberry.

Kingsberry said the family hasn't received any new information about the reason behind this tragedy or the person(s) responsible.

While they wait, the focus needs to be on Layton's legacies—her children.

"I know she would want them to be successful in life. I think we got a little engineer, and we may have a reporter. I'm looking forward to the happy times that will follow the times that we struggle because I have to be strong for these kids," said Kingsberry.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Layton's children.