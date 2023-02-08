ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart

By Danielle Saitta
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wxfnk_0kfrvSQG00

Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.

Layton, who was eight months pregnant, died in a shooting in Hampton on Jan. 30. Her unborn child also died. She leaves behind four children aged 7 and younger.

Tawana Kingsberry, the grandmother of Layton's children, said she has many memories of Destiny, from lunch dates to trips to get ice cream with her kids.

"When I come back here now does it feel like she's in this area," Kingsberry said. "Today, in particular, it's so peaceful. The wind is blowing, it's a great day. It's just a perfect day for Destiny."

In the hospital where Layton spent her last few hours, Kingsberry said she held her hand the whole time.

"I told her that I loved her," Kingsberry said. "At the time when she was laying in the hospital bed, I got the debris out of her hair because she always kept her hair up. I just kept begging her to get up because I really had thought and hoped that she was going to pull through."

Layton's children have been in their grandmother's care for two years now. Kingsberry said Layton would spend a lot of time with her kids, reading to them and going on walks with them.

Now, in addition to processing what happened, Kingsbury needs to prepare an explanation for her grandchildren about what happened to their mom.

"The kids say they love her every day and I know that it will be hard for them to understand because they're so young. I'm looking into finding a counselor to help me tell them what happened to their mom because that won't be easy for any of us," said Kingsberry.

Kingsberry said the family hasn't received any new information about the reason behind this tragedy or the person(s) responsible.

While they wait, the focus needs to be on Layton's legacies—her children.

"I know she would want them to be successful in life. I think we got a little engineer, and we may have a reporter. I'm looking forward to the happy times that will follow the times that we struggle because I have to be strong for these kids," said Kingsberry.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Layton's children.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice

The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for shooting a teenager in a drug done deal gone wrong that left the teen paralyzed. Dearon Earnest Mosley, 22, pleaded guilty last March to aggravated malicious wounding and to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Michelle J. Atkins sentenced Mosley to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding, and three years for the use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
850wftl.com

6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy