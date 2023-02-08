ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin shoots for regular-season sweep of Penn State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RLMi_0kfrvQeo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s2jh_0kfrvQeo00

The last month has been a struggle for Wisconsin, but one of the team’s bright spots during that stretch was a win over Penn State.

The Badgers hope to sweep their season series with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday when the Big Ten foes meet in University Park, Pa.

In the first meeting between the teams, Wisconsin shot an efficient 7 of 17 from 3-point range and only committed six turnovers in a 63-60 victory. Steven Crowl registered 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Jalen Pickett paced Penn State with 19 points, 12 boards and six assists.

That win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Badgers, although they since have dropped four of their last five. The recent tough stretch has seen their record drop from 11-2 (3-0 Big Ten) to their current mark of 13-9, including 5-7 in league play.

Most recently, Wisconsin fell at home to Northwestern 54-52 on Sunday. The Badgers shot only 38 percent from the floor and made just 5 of 11 foul shots in the tight defeat.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball a little bit better and obviously make free throws,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “In a lower-possession game like this, we’ve got to be much more efficient. The foul line was part of it.”

Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points and Connor Essegian added 15 for the Badgers, who are aiming for their 18th win in the last 19 meetings with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State (14-9, 5-7) also has been struggling as of late, having dropped six of its last nine outings. Only one of those defeats has come by a margin of three points or less.

In a 72-63 setback against Nebraska on Sunday, the Nittany Lions came up short despite solid efforts from Seth Lundy (24 points, seven rebounds) and Pickett (15 points, seven boards, seven assists).

“At some point, it’s got to kick in that, like, this is it,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “… I’m going to be here next year. Some of you guys don’t get that opportunity. Seasons are over, careers are over. I’m going to be here. I’ve got a lot more years to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Offer Fantastic 2025 Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled not far from home to the state of Ohio recently. The football staff has slowed down the last few days with the major offers. However, one particular recruit from Ohio has caught the eye of scouts and staff alike. The Badgers refused to leave the state without offering Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star recruit.
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism

For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers moving down the road

Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
STOUGHTON, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy