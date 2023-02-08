Big Time Rush bringing a 'Big Night' to Las Vegas during 'Can't Get Enough Tour'

Big Time Rush is coming to Las Vegas during the band's "Can't Get Enough Tour."

This also comes with their newly released single, "Can't Get Enough."

The American pop music boy band has about 35 stops across North America. This includes Las Vegas at the MGM Garden Arena on August 12, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale exclusively for Big Time Rush fan club members on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will also have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. for 24 hours.

Live Nation and Spotify customers will receive access to a presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and will last for 24 hours.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, February at 10 a.m. PT.