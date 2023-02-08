ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash

By Kelsey Merison
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBS6B_0kfrvJix00

It's been just over a month since a rollover crash in the Billings Heights put members of a Sheridan, Wyo. family in the hospital.

The Layher family was in town for a sleep study for their son and were out celebrating his 12th birthday at Pizza Ranch. But when they left the family-fun restaurant, their lives were forever changed.

Jessica Layher, the mother of the family, was driving the family's SUV when they were struck by a BMW that witnesses say was traveling at high speeds. While the entire family was impacted by the crash, Jessica had the worst of the injuries, ranging from broken bones to internal bleeding. She was hospitalized at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings following the crash and just recently was released.

“It’s been rough. My wife was able to come home a little over a week ago," Kurt Layher, the father of the family, said on Tuesday. "It’s hard with two parents that are gimping around. My 15-year-old daughter has been stepping up to do what it takes to get things done, and we’re recovering. There’s a little bit of pain, but for the most part, we’re recovering."

But while Jessica recovered in the hospital in Billings, Kurt and his two children traveled back down to Sheridan so they could get back into a more normal routine.

“It was tough. I felt like I abandoned her up there," Layher said. "I mean we made the smart choice because one of us had to be here with the kids. Getting them back into their routines as quickly as possible was certainly something that we wanted to do."

Jessica was taken to St. Vincent after the crash, while Kurt and his children went to Billings Clinic. It was four days before Kurt could see his wife—and if their son's 12th birthday being ruined by the crash during the holiday season wasn't tough enough, another important date made the situation even harder.

"Because I couldn’t move, I was not able to see her until right before my surgery Friday morning. They wheeled me up to her room first so I could at least hold her hand," Layher said. "It was just ironic. It turned out that was our anniversary. So I did get to hold her hand on our anniversary. You know I couldn’t stand, couldn’t do anything. But at least I got to hold her hand on our wedding anniversary. That was kind of awesome, to be able to do that, even if it was just for a few minutes before I had surgery on my foot."

Kurt explained he was taken to Billings Clinic where he was seen in the emergency room. He stayed in the ER for what he believes to be six to eight hours before he was discharged and came back on Friday for his foot surgery.

"It was two or three in the morning when they discharged me,” Layher explained. “I could not sit up on my own. I needed two people to help me just sit up."

After his surgery, he returned home to Sheridan with his children. But the road to recovery was only just beginning.

“The new semester started at school, and there was an emergency response course. Their first day, it was videos of car accidents, so (my daughter) dropped it. She didn’t want to be in there, she was like, it’s too soon,” Layher said. “Everybody’s going to deal with it in a different way."

Kurt explained the time away from his wife was not easy, but he is grateful to finally have her home after her month-long hospital stay—although new challenges are arising.

“It’s so nice to have her home. Where she belongs. Where we can be together,” Layher said. “But she needs help with these things that I can’t do because I’m not even weight-bearing yet. I can’t walk.”

Although the Layhers are home, that doesn't mean they are completely healed, Kurt explained. He still uses a walker to get around and has a boot on his foot, while Jessica is in a wheelchair.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments. For example, we had to take a few doors off the hinges at the house to get the wheelchair through. People have been very helpful in coming over to help us do that,” Layher said. "Just because she’s home doesn’t mean she’s back to normal."

Layher said he is grateful for the support of their community during this challenging time. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help pay for extra costs. The Layhers will be out of work for months during their recovery.

“I just appreciate everything that people want to do. If they want to help, they certainly can. I’m never going to turn down help. On the other hand, I just need people to know that sometimes it’s just the thoughts and prayers that matter. It’s those things that make a difference. Sometimes it’s that that helps me get the motivation to stand up and do the things I need to do, and get the things done that I need to get done so I can recover. I can’t imagine not having the support of this community. Those things you can’t put a price on."

And Layher has a positive outlook and attitude toward the situation.

“I could get on here and complain, but it wouldn’t change the events, the effects, or what we have to do to go on," Layher said. “It is what it is. It was an accident. It’s not like anybody was out trying to, ‘Hey let’s see if we can run into people tonight!’ That’s not the way it works."

To donate to the Layhers GoFundMe, click here.

“I’ve got people messaging me all the time, ‘Hey, how you doing, I heard about your accident,’" Layher said. "It’s nice to have that kind of support as well. It doesn’t need to be monetary or anything else. Just the people, knowing that they care has been awesome."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Crash in Billings knocks down power line in area of 8th St. W

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash Saturday morning in Billings took out a power line in the area of 8th St. W & Ave. F. The Billings Police Department reports two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:30 am. NorthWestern Energy is sending a crew to the area for the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
KULR8

Billings Police start new drone program

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
BILLINGS, MT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Community in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings. The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land. The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer...
BILLINGS, MT
ypradio.org

Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says

Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
BILLINGS, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD Crime Report: No sharp increase in homicide

What may seem like a significant increase in crime, including homicide, assault and theft according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick is, “…all in all..” close to the past few prior years in numbers. Here is a current 2022 crime and numbers breakdown:. 17 Homicide (5 justified, 12...
BILLINGS, MT
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy