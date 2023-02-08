ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Elise Devlin
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A son is accused of beating his mother to death late Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call at 11:43 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at Hickory Ridge Apartments located at 2413 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 82-year-old Frances Quick.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Asheville Police Department arrested 47-year-old Bobby Eugene Quick, II., early Tuesday morning in Asheville.

Investigators learned he murdered his mother, who he had been living with since earlier last week, by hitting her multiple times with a table leg.

Deputies charged Bobby Quick with murder.

Bobby Quick was taken to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits extradition to Greenville County.

Residents of the Hickory Ridge Apartments said for the first time they felt scared leaving their home.

“I looked and I seen the police tape, I seen the police, the forensics, everything and it terrified my kids like they’re terrified, I’m terrified now,” Stephanie Church, neighbor.

Residents said while a police presence is not uncommon in the apartment complex,

“I mean there’s been car break ins and stuff like that,” said Church.

A murder is something they have yet to encounter with, leaving them with questions.

“Never nobody murdered so this is the first time here for that so that’s scary,” said Church.

Other longtime residents said they’re left with concern.

“I’ve been here since 2009 it was just an amazing place to be around, but the past few years I’ve seen it slowly decline I mean we’ve had our issues with things but a murder now, it’s just it’s gotten me shaken up a little bit, be more aware of what’s going it’s just sad,” said Noah Smith, a resident.

Aside from questions and concerns, they are left saddened hearing something like this happened to their neighbor.

“She was just a good person for me,” said Val Boih, a neighbor.

