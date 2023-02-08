ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Focus Daily News

DeSoto Residents Share Concerns About City Council’s Processes

At last night’s DeSoto City Council meeting, public comments centered around issues and concerns regarding leadership and transparency. There were three speakers, a concerned resident, a candidate for Place 2 City Council and the former Councilmember Kay Brown-Patrick. The first speaker, Ms. Murchison addressed council regarding two items, the...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Bailey Named CEO of New Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals in Mansfield & Waxahachie

Kelly Bailey has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Mansfield and its satellite facility, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie. Both 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospitals will treat patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Focus Daily News

New ER at Methodist Charlton Celebrated With Fireworks

DALLAS — Community members got their first look this week at the newly expanded Emergency Department at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, a 40,000-square-foot facility that represents a $71 million investment in the city’s southern sector and surrounding Best Southwest cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, and Lancaster. Local...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center open Saturday, Feb. 11, for in-person help

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today announced special Saturday hours on Feb. 11 at the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 1100 Commerce St, Room 121 in Dallas. The special Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and people don’t need an appointment. The IRS is offering these weekend hours to taxpayers as part of the IRS’s larger effort to help people during the filing season.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

“Native Gardens” Presented by DTC Feb. 9-26

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents “Native Gardens” at the Kalita Humphreys Theater Feb. 9-26, directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush. “Native Gardens” is a comedy written by Mexican-American playwright Karen Zacarías. Cultures and gardens clash in the play, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 – 8499.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Walmart Distribution Center Hiring Event Tuesday

LANCASTER, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 – Walmart is hiring up to 500 associates, including Asset Protection, Systems and Maintenance roles at its 730,000-square-foot automated grocery distribution center in Lancaster, Texas. A large portion of the roles in this facility will be tech-focused jobs. “We’re excited to bring this automated...
LANCASTER, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill’s New Growth Draws Local and Regional Opportunity

CEDAR HILL – When you check out the Visit Cedar Hill website, you will discover the city considers itself a “city in a park.”. Small town living, good dining and shopping, plus many locals are attracted to the area because of the opportunities to enjoy nature at locations like the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Cedar Hill State Park or Joe Pool Lake.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Records Were Smashed At 2023 Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jr. Sale of Champions

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, February 6, 2023 – Records were smashed for a second consecutive year at the Jr. Sale of Champions held the final day of 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Saturday, February 4. Generating $7.3 million in receipts – money raised by area individuals, business and foundations – the net proceeds of the auction eclipsed last year’s total by $1.2 million. Since the 2020 auction, the Jr. Sale of Champions revenues have increased by more than 35 percent.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

North Texas Auto Show – Car, Trucks, Luxury Vehicles, Dogs, and GOLF!

Dallas (Feb. 6, 2023) – The North Texas Auto Show is known as the best opportunity for consumers to view the newest vehicle models and comparison-shop multiple brands, but there is more to do than just admire automotive beauty. This year’s additional features go beyond the vehicle, includes a miniature golf course, pet adoptions, an electric vehicle test track, and even commemorates Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday. During the North Texas Auto Show February 16 through February 19 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 650 S. Griffin Street be sure to check out:
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

