Dallas (Feb. 6, 2023) – The North Texas Auto Show is known as the best opportunity for consumers to view the newest vehicle models and comparison-shop multiple brands, but there is more to do than just admire automotive beauty. This year’s additional features go beyond the vehicle, includes a miniature golf course, pet adoptions, an electric vehicle test track, and even commemorates Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday. During the North Texas Auto Show February 16 through February 19 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 650 S. Griffin Street be sure to check out:

