Read full article on original website
Related
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You
Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
oilcity.news
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
oilcity.news
Monthly singles mixer event returns Friday at The Fort
CASPER, Wyo. — Billed as the “Anti-Valentines” edition in light of the encroaching holiday, the monthly Mix and Mingle singles meet-up event returns Friday, Feb. 10. The venue this time is The Fort Saloon and Eatery, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Singles are invited to...
oilcity.news
Western Plains Logistics selected for Casper’s ~$460K Center Street enhancements project
CASPER, Wyo. — Western Plains Logistics has been selected to carry out an enhancements project along Center Street in Casper. The project will involve adding new pedestrian and street lighting, landscaping and signage on Center Street between B Street and Interstate 25. Western Plains Logistics submitted a bid of $459,750 for the project, the only bid the city received, according to a City of Casper staff memo.
oilcity.news
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
oilcity.news
UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program
University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Atkins; Rowe
Maria Angeline Atkins 18, passed away on Sunday January, 22nd, 2023 in a car accident on Highway 93, at mile marker 87, in Missoula Montana. Maria blessed Missoula Montana with her beautiful personality for almost two whole years. Maria was a true blessing to her family, and she was determined to be happy no matter what this life threw at her. She was one that seen the true beauty in the small things, and always wanted to stop and smell the flowers, especially if they were yellow roses.
oilcity.news
Jason’s Friends assisting over 150 Wyoming families as 25th Annual Bowl fundraiser approaches
On Saturday, March 4, people around the state will come together to support Wyoming kids facing one of life’s greatest challenges — cancer. This year marks the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends and, to celebrate, this year the event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, as well as Camelanes Bowling Center in Gillette.
oilcity.news
City Council gives Casper Police Department OK to participate in DOJ’s seized asset sharing program
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the Casper Police Department to participate in a federal seized asset sharing program. Councilors Brandy Haskins and Michael Bond were not in attendance. The council’s vote authorizes the Casper PD to participate in a Department...
oilcity.news
Local students shine at district spelling bee
CASPER, Wyo. — Students throughout the Natrona County School District put their lexical skills to the test earlier this week at the district spelling bee, held Feb. 7. This proved to be another year of literacy excellence and celebration for student participants. In the process, students not only showcased their spelling skills in the competition, but also their good sportsmanship and public speaking skills.
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (2/3/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
msuexponent.com
Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest
Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
oilcity.news
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
Comments / 0