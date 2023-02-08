Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers
SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
KSLTV
Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol Friday. It was part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill. Leaders, entrepreneurs, and outdoors enthusiasts alike gathered to take in the possibilities that the great outdoors...
Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
A bill aimed at clarifying the definition of intoxication for over service at Utah bars is headed to the full House for a vote.
them.us
Utah Moves to Ban Conversion Therapy
Utah’s House just unanimously passed a conversion therapy ban, in a rare win for LGBTQ+ Utah residents. House Bill 228 would enshrine into law already-existing protections that were established under an executive order in 2020. While it bans a wide range of activities when it comes to defining what exactly conversion therapy entails, it also includes an exception for individuals who are “both a health care professional and a religious advisor,” and are “acting substantially in the capacity of a religious advisor and not in the capacity of a health care professional.” That same exception is also provided for those who are both health care professionals and parents/grandparents, and who would be acting more in the capacity of a parent/grandparent.
A tested solution for helping teens who are homeless, or living on the brink
This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. Emily Bell McCormick, president of the Policy Project, likes to use school libraries as an analogy when explaining the concept of a teen center.
ksl.com
Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories
(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
ksl.com
Utah teachers are teaching restricted topics, school board member says
SALT LAKE CITY — Near the end of a recent 13-hour plus State School Board meeting, board member Natalie Cline blasted Utah educators who feel "emboldened" to "proselyte their divisive, inappropriate and highly offensive ideologies to students of all ages." Cline's criticisms are related to a recently leaked Accuracy...
Clergy abuse reporting bill gets tweaked, but Catholic church likely to oppose
A bill that would mandate clergy report disclosures of abuse will be modified, but it may not be enough to win over its critics.
KUTV
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
KSLTV
UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality
SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
KSLTV
USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better. This comes on the heels of another study that shows how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
ABC 4
High Pressure once again settles over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Following a weak cold front, our temperatures are a bit chilly this morning and will be below average when it comes to our highs. The northern half of the state will be reaching the 20s and 30s depending on elevation,...
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
kuer.org
Utah is considering moving Halloween so it stops haunting on school nights
The celebration of what we know as Halloween predates even the founding of the United States, harkening back to Celtic times. Traditions like door-to-door appeals for treats, costumes and scary stories have a long lineage. So, are those observances something you can legislate? Utah is thinking about it — all...
kjzz.com
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 10, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – February 10, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt your best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Utah turf supplier busts myths about artificial grass
With the Utah Senate passing a buy-back bill that could give Utahns money for turf, Elite Turf Supply's phone is already ringing nonstop with people curious about replacing their lawns come spring.
Comments / 0