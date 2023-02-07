ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candy company takes on Big Tech for Valentine’s Day

(BPT) - In a sweetly but firmly worded “sweet-and-desist” open letter to social media, Sweethearts Candies is asking all platforms to change their heart-shaped “like” buttons and allow Sweethearts to handle giving out likes—in real life.

The cheeky message kicks off a social media movement by Sweethearts based on survey data the brand collected that found that 78% of Gen Z respondents would rather get an actual Sweethearts candy heart from a friend or loved one in real life (IRL) than a digital heart on a social media post. For more information about Sweethearts’ IRL Like Movement, visit sweetanddesist.com.

