ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

Top 10 winter cleaning tips: Give your home the post-holiday glow

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLbVD_0kfruuyh00

(BPT) - Holiday gatherings may make the season jolly and bright, but they can also leave your house in need of a deep clean and de-cluttering. The new year is a great time to bring back order and cleanliness to your home and tick off some home maintenance chores you may have neglected last year.

Not sure where to start? Check out these top cleaning tips that will whip your house into shape and help you start 2023 with a clean and tidy abode.

1. Reduce clutter

When you get home from a long day at work, you want your environment to be tidy to help you relax. An easy way to keep things tidy is to make sure everything has a place so you can quickly put away items and maintain a neat and calming environment. Bins, baskets and other organizational items can make it simple to get into the habit of putting things away so you can capture clutter before it starts.

2. Deep clean the floors

Your floors accumulate dirt, dust and crumbs from everyday use, especially high-traffic areas like the main entrance, kitchen, living room and bathroom. In using tools like the Casabella Infuse mop and Casabella ToughSweep XL broom, you can quickly deep clean linoleum, laminate, vinyl and sealed hardwood flooring to keep messes at bay.

The spray mop comes with a reusable microfiber mopping pad that is safe to use on most flooring, while the broom's angled bristles can help you tackle tough corners.

3. Unclog the dryer vent

How often do you clean your dryer vent? If you have to run the dryer twice to fully dry laundry, it's time to unclog. To start, you'll need to disconnect the dryer and clear away any lint from the vent pipe, wall piping and dryer opening. Plus, you’ll want to make sure to remove and clean the vent cover on the outside of your home.

4. Dust easy and hard-to-reach areas

Easy-to-reach areas, like windowsills, shelves and picture frames, should be thoroughly dusted once a month. With hard-to-reach places, like high shelves, ceiling fans and books, you can go up to three months between dustings. To make dusting easier, use a tool like the Casabella Extendable Microfiber Duster, which extends up to 35 inches to easily clean hard-to-reach spaces.

5. Clean every crevice of the kitchen

There are crevices and tight spaces in your kitchen that can quickly collect dust and grime, but since they're out of sight, they're also out of mind. Move appliances to clean under and behind them. For example, the space under and behind the refrigerator is a magnet for hair, crumbs and dust, so make sure to add this space to the must-clean list in the new year.

6. Freshen up the furniture

Your upholstered furniture attracts and traps dirt, dust and hair. To keep your furniture in good condition and clean, you'll want to regularly vacuum the back, armrests, cushions and underneath the cushions. It's also a good idea to top off your clean with the Evercare All Purpose Lint Roller, which effortlessly removes lint from couches, clothing, curtain and lampshades, making it the ultimate addition to your cleaning kit.

7. Clean and degrease the oven

If it's been a while since you've cleaned your oven, you should give it a deep dive after you've finished your holiday cooking. Make sure to wipe the bottom and sides of the oven and give the racks a thorough wash. If you have stubborn, burnt-on food, you may need to buy a cleaner and some elbow grease to get it sparkling.

8. Don't forget the doors and trim

Doors and trim can accumulate a lot of dust and grime. Make sure to take a damp cloth and wipe it down from top to bottom — and don't forget the sides and trim or molding! Using a disinfectant to eliminate bacteria and germs on your doorknobs from frequent, daily touching is also a good idea, particularly during the winter months.

9. Vacuum rugs

Rugs collect soil and dust that can quickly make them look dingy, while also putting them at risk of damaging the fibers. During the holidays, your guests have tracked in a lot of slush and dirt from outdoors, so be sure to vacuum your rugs thoroughly. In the new year, make it a goal to vacuum rugs at least once a week, especially those in high-traffic areas.

10. Check and change your air filters

To ensure you're breathing in clean air and that your HVAC unit operates smoothly and efficiently, check your air filters every three months and change them as needed. According to experts, you can inspect an air filter by holding it up to the light. If the light doesn't pass through, the filter is clogged and needs to be changed.

Start the new year off with a spotless, neat environment you'll be happy to come home to every day. Using these top tips, you'll clean your home of last year's messes and set yourself up for maintaining a clean space year-round.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher

Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
The Daily South

How To Clean Brass: A Step-by-Step Guide

Choosing how to decorate a home can often mean contending with lots of options for metals and textiles: Should you go with brass, copper, silver, or plated gold? What’s the maintenance on these different materials, and how often do they require cleaning? When dealing with brass, the answer is simple: If it looks dingy, it probably is. While regular dusting prevents tarnishing, there’s no set timeline. Instead, simply keep an eye on your brass products, and they’ll tell you when it’s time for a tune-up.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
homestyling.guru

How do Bed Bugs Get in Your House? Common Causes of Bed Bugs Infestation

These small, red-brown insects that are as small as an apple seed can suck your blood, feed on your pets’ blood, and infest your furniture but how do bed bugs get in your house? Well, bed bugs are natural hitchhikers and can travel with you from place to place eventually making a home in your home. We’re going to dive into where they come from and the steps to take if you have a bed bug infestation.
housebeautiful.com

15 handy and stylish storage baskets to keep you organised

Storage baskets are the organisational must-have that never lets you down. From tidying up your children's toys to stashing laundry, there’s a storage basket to suit. They're ultra-versatile, lightweight, and come in a myriad of designs – what’s not to like?. 'Storage baskets are great for grouping...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Brick Fireplace and Remove Soot

Cleaning a brick fireplace requires elbow grease, but if you follow these steps, it’s a DIY job you can tackle yourself. Even if you stay on top of sweeping ashes and keeping your hearth clean, it’s inevitable – your brick fireplace will develop soot. Depending on the severity, there are many methods to eliminate the blackening around your fireplace.
Surprise Independent

3 Steps to Help Pets Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

(Family Features) Pet parents often show love for their pets with food. However, that extra “love” can lead to weight gain, which can increase the risk of developing other medical conditions. More than 50% of pets are overweight, but 90% of pet parents with an overweight pet don’t...
homedit.com

Free Printable Cleaning Schedules: Daily, Weekly, and Monthly

Printable cleaning schedules can help you stay on top of your cleaning tasks and keep your house tidy all the time. We’ve divided our free cleaning schedules into daily, weekly, and monthly lists. While the work might seem like a lot at first, once you get into a routine, the daily list should take less than one hour.
Surprise Independent

Stay Safe As You Get Back Outside

(NAPSI)—Spring is coming, and as we get out our lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment from storage to work in our yards, businesses and other green spaces, it’s important to put safe practices in place. “Think safety first,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor...
homedit.com

How to Clean Fabric Chairs

Whether you need to remove stains, clean, or disinfect your fabric chairs, we’ll show you how. While comfy, fabric chairs are prone to staining and absorbing bad smells. All fabric chairs will benefit from vacuuming at least a few times per year. But the method for tackling stains depends upon the chair’s material. Here’s how to clean fabric chairs and which stain removers to use.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy