Top 10 winter cleaning tips: Give your home the post-holiday glow

(BPT) - Holiday gatherings may make the season jolly and bright, but they can also leave your house in need of a deep clean and de-cluttering. The new year is a great time to bring back order and cleanliness to your home and tick off some home maintenance chores you may have neglected last year.

Not sure where to start? Check out these top cleaning tips that will whip your house into shape and help you start 2023 with a clean and tidy abode.

1. Reduce clutter

When you get home from a long day at work, you want your environment to be tidy to help you relax. An easy way to keep things tidy is to make sure everything has a place so you can quickly put away items and maintain a neat and calming environment. Bins, baskets and other organizational items can make it simple to get into the habit of putting things away so you can capture clutter before it starts.

2. Deep clean the floors

Your floors accumulate dirt, dust and crumbs from everyday use, especially high-traffic areas like the main entrance, kitchen, living room and bathroom. In using tools like the Casabella Infuse mop and Casabella ToughSweep XL broom, you can quickly deep clean linoleum, laminate, vinyl and sealed hardwood flooring to keep messes at bay.

The spray mop comes with a reusable microfiber mopping pad that is safe to use on most flooring, while the broom's angled bristles can help you tackle tough corners.

3. Unclog the dryer vent

How often do you clean your dryer vent? If you have to run the dryer twice to fully dry laundry, it's time to unclog. To start, you'll need to disconnect the dryer and clear away any lint from the vent pipe, wall piping and dryer opening. Plus, you’ll want to make sure to remove and clean the vent cover on the outside of your home.

4. Dust easy and hard-to-reach areas

Easy-to-reach areas, like windowsills, shelves and picture frames, should be thoroughly dusted once a month. With hard-to-reach places, like high shelves, ceiling fans and books, you can go up to three months between dustings. To make dusting easier, use a tool like the Casabella Extendable Microfiber Duster, which extends up to 35 inches to easily clean hard-to-reach spaces.

5. Clean every crevice of the kitchen

There are crevices and tight spaces in your kitchen that can quickly collect dust and grime, but since they're out of sight, they're also out of mind. Move appliances to clean under and behind them. For example, the space under and behind the refrigerator is a magnet for hair, crumbs and dust, so make sure to add this space to the must-clean list in the new year.

6. Freshen up the furniture

Your upholstered furniture attracts and traps dirt, dust and hair. To keep your furniture in good condition and clean, you'll want to regularly vacuum the back, armrests, cushions and underneath the cushions. It's also a good idea to top off your clean with the Evercare All Purpose Lint Roller, which effortlessly removes lint from couches, clothing, curtain and lampshades, making it the ultimate addition to your cleaning kit.

7. Clean and degrease the oven

If it's been a while since you've cleaned your oven, you should give it a deep dive after you've finished your holiday cooking. Make sure to wipe the bottom and sides of the oven and give the racks a thorough wash. If you have stubborn, burnt-on food, you may need to buy a cleaner and some elbow grease to get it sparkling.

8. Don't forget the doors and trim

Doors and trim can accumulate a lot of dust and grime. Make sure to take a damp cloth and wipe it down from top to bottom — and don't forget the sides and trim or molding! Using a disinfectant to eliminate bacteria and germs on your doorknobs from frequent, daily touching is also a good idea, particularly during the winter months.

9. Vacuum rugs

Rugs collect soil and dust that can quickly make them look dingy, while also putting them at risk of damaging the fibers. During the holidays, your guests have tracked in a lot of slush and dirt from outdoors, so be sure to vacuum your rugs thoroughly. In the new year, make it a goal to vacuum rugs at least once a week, especially those in high-traffic areas.

10. Check and change your air filters

To ensure you're breathing in clean air and that your HVAC unit operates smoothly and efficiently, check your air filters every three months and change them as needed. According to experts, you can inspect an air filter by holding it up to the light. If the light doesn't pass through, the filter is clogged and needs to be changed.

Start the new year off with a spotless, neat environment you'll be happy to come home to every day. Using these top tips, you'll clean your home of last year's messes and set yourself up for maintaining a clean space year-round.