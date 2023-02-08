Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer
The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
trfradio.com
Fire Reported Thursday in Thief River Falls
Authorities responded to a structure fire in Thief River Falls Thursday. Fire officials responded to 420 Labree Avenue North just before 7pm. According to the report there were no injuries. No word on the cause of the fire, or how much damage was done.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linka Wendy Moreno, (32) of Roseau was injured when the southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 she was driving entered the west ditch of Highway 75 and rolled near milepost 315 in Andover Township. Moreno and a passenger, Gabriela Moreno, (20) of Roseau were taken to Crookston Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident reported just before 12:30pm.
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
KNOX News Radio
EGF council talks Fufeng and chickens
The recent debate over the Fufeng project in Grand Forks spilled over into last night’s East Grand Forks council meeting. Mayor Steve Gander says he’s been asked by many about his thoughts on the failed project and he admits there were strong pros and cons both for and against. Gander says after all the information was gather he believes the decision to scrap the China-based corn milling plant was the right call due to national security concerns.
lakesarearadio.net
Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck
CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
valleynewslive.com
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston woman faces charges after she was significantly overpaid by her employer. According to court documents, Irene Thompson had worked for New Flyer of America since 2011, making roughly $25/hour as an assembler. On December 30th, New Flyer attempted to deposit her biweekly pay of $1,126.60, but accidentally deposited $137,521.94 into her Wells Fargo account.
kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
