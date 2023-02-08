ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
therivierapress.com

Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke

Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
millburysutton.com

Bravehearts announce signings of nine local players

WORCESTER — The Worcester Bravehearts announced their first nine player signings on Monday, Jan. 30, highlighted by six returners. All nine players have local ties to Central Massachusetts, either attending school or growing up in the area. The Bravehearts welcome back Axel Johnson. The lefty out of Stevens Institute...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
WESTFIELD, MA
NECN

Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try

You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
WESTPORT, CT
Yahoo Sports

Clark Lane Middle School air conditioners get go-ahead

Feb. 9—WATERFORD — The wait is on for almost a million dollars in air conditioning equipment at Clark Lane Middle School following approval this week. The Representative Town Meeting on Monday unanimously approved $802,000 for new chiller units for the school. Superintendent Tom Giard said though the school needs it now, the system will be delayed at least nine months due to supply chain issues.
WATERFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Yahoo Sports

Man convicted of 5th DUI, assault in Mystic hit-and-run

Feb. 10—A jury in New London Superior Court on Friday delivered a guilty verdict in the case of Ryan Ragalis, the New Britain man with a history of drunken driving arrests who severely injured a 28-year-old woman in a 2019 hit-and-run in downtown Mystic. The six-member jury found Ragalis,...
NEW LONDON, CT
MassLive.com

John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree

On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

