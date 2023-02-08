Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Eyewitness News
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
therivierapress.com
Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke
Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
millburysutton.com
Bravehearts announce signings of nine local players
WORCESTER — The Worcester Bravehearts announced their first nine player signings on Monday, Jan. 30, highlighted by six returners. All nine players have local ties to Central Massachusetts, either attending school or growing up in the area. The Bravehearts welcome back Axel Johnson. The lefty out of Stevens Institute...
westernmassnews.com
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Bobby V's kicks it up a notch as menu goes beyond typical sports bar fare
WINDSOR LOCKS — Located on Schoephoester Road, just down the road from Bradley International Airport, Bobby V’s Restaurant may be attached to the Winners off-track betting parlor and offer sports betting, but it also offers an elevated sports bar menu. Address: 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, adjacent to...
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
Yahoo Sports
Plainfield restaurant manager accused of yelling racial slurs at student athletes
PLAINFIELD — The manager of a fast-food restaurant in Plainfield was arrested Thursday after police said he admitted to hurling racial slurs at students and coaches of a local high school basketball team. At approximately 9:59 p.m., Plainfield officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s restaurant at 2 Pratt Road...
WBUR
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
NECN
Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
OnlyInYourState
Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try
You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
Yahoo Sports
Clark Lane Middle School air conditioners get go-ahead
Feb. 9—WATERFORD — The wait is on for almost a million dollars in air conditioning equipment at Clark Lane Middle School following approval this week. The Representative Town Meeting on Monday unanimously approved $802,000 for new chiller units for the school. Superintendent Tom Giard said though the school needs it now, the system will be delayed at least nine months due to supply chain issues.
Yahoo Sports
Glastonbury man to serve 18 years for shooting motorcycle gang rival
Feb. 9—Susan Thompson of Preston was in tears on Thursday as she stood in a New London courtroom just a few feet away from her son's killer, saying it is "unbearable" for her to think the man would eventually get to see his family again. She turned to the...
Bus driver promoted to COO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, several new leaders announced
Several promotions were announced at Peter Pan Bus Lines, including a bus driver becoming a chief operating officer.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
Yahoo Sports
Man convicted of 5th DUI, assault in Mystic hit-and-run
Feb. 10—A jury in New London Superior Court on Friday delivered a guilty verdict in the case of Ryan Ragalis, the New Britain man with a history of drunken driving arrests who severely injured a 28-year-old woman in a 2019 hit-and-run in downtown Mystic. The six-member jury found Ragalis,...
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
