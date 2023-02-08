ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas prices in RI, Mass. down 1 cent

By Adriana Rozas Rivera, Marissa Barrett
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices have fallen in Rhode Island and Massachusetts over the last week by one cent.

According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price in Rhode Island has decreased to $3.40 per gallon and $3.42 per gallon in Massachusetts.

Per gallon, the average nationally has reached $3.47, which is three cents less than last week.

Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said the price of oil will be an indicator for prices at the pump.

“Because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump,” Gugliotta said. “And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”

