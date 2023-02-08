Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
ICOE Foundation Nets $20K in Grants
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Office of Education’s nonprofit Foundation for Education has received multiple grants totaling $20,000 to benefit its scholarship programs and educational initiatives. The grants were awarded from a variety of donors aimed at supporting the foundation’s objective of improving the quality of life...
KPBS
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
proclaimerscv.com
After spending $20 million on migrant treatment, Arizona hospital is on the edge of failure: “Nobody has a solution”
A border town’s single hospital is being overrun by migrant patients, testing its medical capabilities and putting it in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money to handle the influx. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was told by Dr. Robert Transchel,...
thedesertreview.com
Gil Rebollar elected as regional delegate of Southern California Association of Governments
RBAWLEY — On January 18, Brawley Councilman Gil Rebollar was elected by city council members from the seven incorporated cities of Imperial County as the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Council District 1 Representative, according to a press release sent out Friday, February 3. Rebollar fills the seat held by former El Centro City Councilmember and Past President of SCAG, Cheryl Viegas-Walker.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial Police Chief Barra Retires
IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial is currently searching for a new permanent police chief, following the retirement of Chief Leonard J. Barra on Monday, Feb. 6. Barra had been with the department for 23 years, the last five years of that span having been spent as chief. Previously, he had served in various capacities, including as a patrol officer, detective, and administrative sergeant.
holtvilletribune.com
Safety Campaign Aims to Prevent Canal Drownings
CALEXICO – “Stay Away. Stay Alive. Canals Are Dangerous.”. That’s the message of a new safety campaign launched by a partnership between the Imperial Irrigation District, the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Dignitaries from the aforementioned government agencies gathered at...
yumadailynews.com
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
holtvilletribune.com
Mardi Gras King, Queen Selected
EL CENTRO – Longtime educators Charles “Chuck” and Carol Fisher have been selected as this year’s Mardi Gras Light Parade & Street Festival king and queen. The husband-and-wife team are prime examples of “pro bono publico,” or working for the public good, and embody the commitment to serve the community of El Centro, the city announced in a press release.
Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral
One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
kyma.com
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
newsnationnow.com
$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Coronation Fulfills Dream for Carrot Queen
HOLTVILLE – The 76th annual Carrot Festival kicked off with the crowning of the Carrot Queen, Samantha Castaneda, and her court at the coronation ceremony on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Swiss Club in Holtville. The sixteen-year-old Holtville High School junior said she has been waiting for this opportunity...
thedesertreview.com
Brawley Investigations Team executes search warrant, seizes firearms
BRAWLEY — On February 3, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of K Street in Brawley. BIT Detectives arrested convicted felon Jesus Steven Delacruz (33 year old Brawley resident) who was wanted for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant. In addition to his warrant, Delacruz was also arrested for several firearm related charges and sales of narcotics. Delacruz’ bail was set at $130,000. Convicted felon John Manuel Romero (44 year old from Whittier, CA) was also arrested during the service of the search warrant for weapon related offenses and his bail was set $10,000. Both arrestees were booked at the Imperial County Jail, according to a press release sent out Saturday, February 4.
yumadailynews.com
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
