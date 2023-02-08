The recent debate over the Fufeng project in Grand Forks spilled over into last night’s East Grand Forks council meeting. Mayor Steve Gander says he’s been asked by many about his thoughts on the failed project and he admits there were strong pros and cons both for and against. Gander says after all the information was gather he believes the decision to scrap the China-based corn milling plant was the right call due to national security concerns.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO