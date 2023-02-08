Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Pending School Board approval, Valley MS vote targeted for May 16
Pending approval of the Grand Forks School Board, a vote on whether to build a new Valley Middle School is recommended for May 16th. That’s according to Grand Forks Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner, who said the Board will take it up at a meeting Monday night. The current Valley...
redlakenationnews.com
Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls Alcohol Sales Update 2-9-2023
Surprise!! We are just as excited as our guests and we started selling alcohol tonight and will be open until 10 PM! Here is our first guest serve. Thanks John T. Cheers. The Bar is located near the blackjack tables. Must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.
agupdate.com
AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer
The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
KNOX News Radio
EGF council talks Fufeng and chickens
The recent debate over the Fufeng project in Grand Forks spilled over into last night’s East Grand Forks council meeting. Mayor Steve Gander says he’s been asked by many about his thoughts on the failed project and he admits there were strong pros and cons both for and against. Gander says after all the information was gather he believes the decision to scrap the China-based corn milling plant was the right call due to national security concerns.
lakesarearadio.net
Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck
CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
Comments / 0