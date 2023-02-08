Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri attorney general calls for pause on puberty blocker medication for children
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general called on St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty blockers to new patients in a letter Friday. This comes after Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of Washington University Transgender...
myozarksonline.com
Crime Bill passes Missouri House
The Missouri House has passed legislation to address crime in the state of Missouri. State Representative Bill Hardwick of Waynesville serves on the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety and worked in the crafting process of House Bill 301. During the committee process, several amendments were introduced including requiring individuals to register to purchase ammunition, making it illegal for anyone under 20 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and criminalizing someone under the age of 18 for possessing a firearm on public land. Representative Hardwick was successful in getting the gun control language stripped from the bill. The bill was debated on the house floor for over 3 hours and included a discussion on the issue of the second amendment.
Legislation creating parents’ bill of rights, limiting what educators teach moves forward
The Missouri Senate is one step closer to approving an education reform package after days of meetings behind closed doors.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
FOX2now.com
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. House passes bill to allow for state takeover of …. Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to...
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
KFVS12
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain
The passing of Amendment 3 in the Show-Me State in November has prompted questions about where adults 21 or older can legally use marijuana products. The post Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: State Representative Mazzie Boyd on bills passed by the House this week
State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports the Missouri House of Representatives passed three bills this week. One bill involved public safety. Boyd says another bill involved the budget and two bills were combined that would allow patients direct access to physical therapy. Boyd says she also voted yes on...
KTTS
Report: Hospitals Fail To Comply With Price Transparency Rule
(KTTS News) — A patient advocacy group has released a report that says a large majority of hospitals continue to hide the real cost of care from consumers. PatientRightsAdvocate.org said that includes 36 hospitals in Missouri, including Cox North Hospital, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy hospitals in Aurora, Joplin, Lebanon and Cassville.
kjluradio.com
Missouri legislature to take up amendment to return schools to five-day week
The Missouri Legislature is scheduled to take up a public education bill this week, with an amendment that would require schools to return to a traditional five-day week. The amendment was proposed by Democratic state Senator John Beck. His amendment has the support of Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo. Rizzo says some schools’ plans to add on thirty minutes to each day to make up for a four-day school week won’t work.
KRMS Radio
Missouri Is Becoming A Hub For Human Trafficking
A sad statistic for the show-me-state. Missouri is becoming something of a hub for cases of human trafficking. More than 300 human trafficking victims were reported in the state in 2021. 15 reported cases involved labor trafficking, but most of the cases involved sex slaves. Scott Titus from the U.S....
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
fourstateshomepage.com
How Missouri schools implement “Alternative Methods of Instruction”
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Alternative Methods of Instruction”, or “A.M.I.”. Missouri implemented the program in the midst of the pandemic, and it continues. “A.M.I. stands for alternate method of instruction. And that is through a state statute through the state of Missouri districts apply to be able to access those hours for instruction in the event of inclement weather,” said Heather Surbrugg, Eastmorland Elementary Principal.
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Comments / 1