The Missouri House has passed legislation to address crime in the state of Missouri. State Representative Bill Hardwick of Waynesville serves on the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety and worked in the crafting process of House Bill 301. During the committee process, several amendments were introduced including requiring individuals to register to purchase ammunition, making it illegal for anyone under 20 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and criminalizing someone under the age of 18 for possessing a firearm on public land. Representative Hardwick was successful in getting the gun control language stripped from the bill. The bill was debated on the house floor for over 3 hours and included a discussion on the issue of the second amendment.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO