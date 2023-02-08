Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man.
Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day.
A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody. Authorities charged the pair with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
A friend set up a GoFundMe page for Martinez after his death . The page described the teen as a recent South Rowan graduate with a young daughter. The fund’s webpage said it had raised $2,774 from 61 donors. The fund had a $5,000 goal.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 2