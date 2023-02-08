ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
 3 days ago

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody. Authorities charged the pair with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page for Martinez after his death . The page described the teen as a recent South Rowan graduate with a young daughter. The fund’s webpage said it had raised $2,774 from 61 donors. The fund had a $5,000 goal.

Diana Dobbins
3d ago

Words can’t not explain the pain all of us are feeling right now we miss u so much nephew auntie dd loves u

Queen City News

