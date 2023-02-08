The revised application to construct a hotel and wedding venue on Waites Wharf was presented at the Feb. 6 Planning Board meeting. The new design, which reduces the hotel room count and total square footage of the project, among other concessions, incorporates an “industrial warehouse” aesthetic, including building elevation, balconies and window patterns, to better match the character of the surrounding area, according to project architects. The new proposal also eliminates the need for off-site parking and adds two public sidewalks on the north and south sides of the wharf. The project was previously denied by the board in March of last year. (Inset) As part of the project site presentation, renderings for enhanced landscape and sidewalk placement were displayed. About 1,800 square feet of retail space has also been proposed in the south building. In the modified application, previous public resistance to demolishing the Lynch Stables was assuaged with the repurposing of timber rafters and reclaimed stone, in the new design.

