newportthisweek.com
Community Conversation Continues
Third conversation hosted by Newport This Week on the future of education on Aquidneck Island. Liana Fenton discusses career pathways and skills. School Committee members Becky Bolan (Newport) and Theresa Spengler (Middletown) share updates. RHS Senior Pauline shares her experiences at Rogers. Middletown Council Member Dennis Turano speaks about Middletown out of classroom opportunities with the Beyond the Bell program. RI Sen. Lou DiPalma gives a legislative update.
newportthisweek.com
Veterans Empowerment Day
The Rhode Island VFW’s Veteran Empowerment Day will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown. The event is free and open to all veterans, regardless of age, retirement or service history. Attendees can obtain information on a wide variety...
newportthisweek.com
Festival Returns to Celebrate its 35th Winter
In February 1989, Newport This Week asked, “Can Newport make it as a winter wonderland?”. This was the question on everyone’s lips as Newport kicked off an experimental five-day event called the “Winter Carnival.” The brainchild of the late Paul Crowley and the Newport Convention and Visitors Bureau, the carnival, now called “Winter Festival,” celebrates its 35th anniversary this month. Through the years it has evolved and expanded, remaining a celebration that benefits the community during the often slow shoulder season.
newportthisweek.com
Newport City Council Crafts HDC Makeover
Pointing to a local housing crisis, the Newport City Council is considering significant changes to the Historic District Commission and accompanying zoning laws in an effort to make the process “more objective and affordable for homeowners.”. The goal is part of a comprehensive approach by the council to “increase...
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Council Gets Updates on Various Projects
Town Administrator Shawn Brown provided updates to the Middletown Town Council on Feb. 6 on the following projects. negotiated to the existing agreements to reflect the changes in the. scope of the work. *Middletown Center: The town. and developer are meeting to discuss the fair valuation of the land. lease...
newportthisweek.com
Black History Month Displays at Newport Library
For the sixth year in a row, Veronica Mays will have a display of African American inspired quilts on display at the Newport Public Library. Mays was a 2018 recipient of a Rhode Island State Council of the Arts creative arts grant and, in 2019, was awarded an Asset for Artists grant from Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). She also had three quilts included in the Harriet Tubman display in Philadelphia in 2022. Her works have been on display at the Brown vs. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, Kansas, and many other venues. The quilts will be on display through the month of February.
newportthisweek.com
What’s Next for Easton’s Beach Carousel?
Calling the decision a “nobrainer” to remove and store the carousel at Easton’s Beach and demolish the building currently housing it, city manager Joe Nicholson said on Feb. 1 that he hopes to bring the fate of the carousel to a Newport City Council vote sometime in March.
newportthisweek.com
Newport BGC Teen Selected to Perform at National Conference
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County is proud to announce that teen member Nate Powers will take the stage and perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference this May. Nate, a senior at the Met School in Newport, will showcase his musical talents in front of 2,500 attendees and VIPs in Orlando, Florida. Past years’ VIPs have included Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Ruth Carter, and Maia Chaka.
newportthisweek.com
Revised Waites Wharf Design
The revised application to construct a hotel and wedding venue on Waites Wharf was presented at the Feb. 6 Planning Board meeting. The new design, which reduces the hotel room count and total square footage of the project, among other concessions, incorporates an “industrial warehouse” aesthetic, including building elevation, balconies and window patterns, to better match the character of the surrounding area, according to project architects. The new proposal also eliminates the need for off-site parking and adds two public sidewalks on the north and south sides of the wharf. The project was previously denied by the board in March of last year. (Inset) As part of the project site presentation, renderings for enhanced landscape and sidewalk placement were displayed. About 1,800 square feet of retail space has also been proposed in the south building. In the modified application, previous public resistance to demolishing the Lynch Stables was assuaged with the repurposing of timber rafters and reclaimed stone, in the new design.
newportthisweek.com
Town Council Gives State Reps Funding Wish List
The Middletown Town Council, which perhaps has more projects on the docket than any community in Rhode Island, met with state representatives on Feb. 6 to discuss numerous concerns to be addressed at the 2023 session of the General Assembly. Sen. Lou DiPalma, Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Rep. Alex Finkelman...
newportthisweek.com
Portraits by Estella Miller
For Black History Month, local artist Estella Miller will have two new portraits on display at the Newport Public Library. One honors the first Black woman Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the first Black woman U.S. White House press secretary, Karine Jean- Pierre. Miller...
newportthisweek.com
GUEST VIEW: Bold Steps Needed to Address Housing for Newport
At the Newport City Council’s Jan. 4 goal setting workshop, every member of the Council identified the city’s housing shortage as a top priority. The data from the 2021 U.S. Census’s American Community Survey supports what we hear every day from our community: Newport has a housing crisis.
