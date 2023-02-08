ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies

The Idaho House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that would eliminate the March and August election dates that school districts use to run bond issues and supplemental levies.  Under current Idaho law, there are four specific dates on the calendar when schools can run elections:  The second Tuesday in March. The third […] The post Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’

One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process

Idaho legislative leaders announced late Thursday that they have reached an agreement for how the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee conducts its votes. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, is the powerful committee that writes each element of the state’s budget. Unlike most committees, JFAC includes 10 members each from the Idaho House of Representatives and the […] The post Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho bill to add mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl is held in committee

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Yes, workers can be hurt by a minimum wage hike

Raising the minimum wage is one of the many policy ideas peppered with tradeoffs, but one of the few that have such a direct impact on businesses and employees alike. Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have introduced legislation intended to raise the minimum wage. The legislation in Idaho has been introduced by Rep. Steve Berch. House Bill 48 would repeal a prohibition on local governments setting their own minimum wage.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project

Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money

Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

New bill targets unemployment benefit cuts for Idahoans

Two House Republicans want to cut unemployment benefits for Idahoans unless the state’s jobless rate triples from where it currently stands. The latest statewide figures peg unemployment at 2.9% for December 2022. That translates to 27,956 people. Currently, those who qualify for unemployment receive up to 20 weeks of...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address

It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
