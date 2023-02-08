Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
agupdate.com
AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer
The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
newsdakota.com
Nine Recruits Graduate from NDHP Law Enforcement Training
Graduates include: Brady Aberle, Williston, ND; John Bartlette, Grand Forks, ND; Justin Cote-Kanning, Bottineau, ND; Austin Erickson, Devils Lake, ND; Abe Johannes, Vergas, MN; Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, ND; Tanner Lembke, Mohall, ND; Camron McFarland, Donnybrook, ND; and Benjamin Wenger, Fargo, ND. VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – Nine troopers graduated from...
kxnet.com
Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth
Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to …. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312.
valleynewslive.com
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston woman faces charges after she was significantly overpaid by her employer. According to court documents, Irene Thompson had worked for New Flyer of America since 2011, making roughly $25/hour as an assembler. On December 30th, New Flyer attempted to deposit her biweekly pay of $1,126.60, but accidentally deposited $137,521.94 into her Wells Fargo account.
lakesarearadio.net
Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck
CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linka Wendy Moreno, (32) of Roseau was injured when the southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 she was driving entered the west ditch of Highway 75 and rolled near milepost 315 in Andover Township. Moreno and a passenger, Gabriela Moreno, (20) of Roseau were taken to Crookston Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident reported just before 12:30pm.
KNOX News Radio
GF hires new public health boss
Grand Forks has a new Director of Public Health. The city council approved the hiring of Tess Moeller for the post left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Swanson. The city received 16 applications for the job before narrowing it down to four finalists. Moeller most recently served as Vice-President...
Comments / 0