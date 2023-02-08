ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
agupdate.com

AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer

The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
CROOKSTON, MN
newsdakota.com

Nine Recruits Graduate from NDHP Law Enforcement Training

Graduates include: Brady Aberle, Williston, ND; John Bartlette, Grand Forks, ND; Justin Cote-Kanning, Bottineau, ND; Austin Erickson, Devils Lake, ND; Abe Johannes, Vergas, MN; Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, ND; Tanner Lembke, Mohall, ND; Camron McFarland, Donnybrook, ND; and Benjamin Wenger, Fargo, ND. VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – Nine troopers graduated from...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kxnet.com

Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth

Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to …. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston woman faces charges after she was significantly overpaid by her employer. According to court documents, Irene Thompson had worked for New Flyer of America since 2011, making roughly $25/hour as an assembler. On December 30th, New Flyer attempted to deposit her biweekly pay of $1,126.60, but accidentally deposited $137,521.94 into her Wells Fargo account.
CROOKSTON, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck

CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
KNOX News Radio

Another charge filed against ND priest

A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linka Wendy Moreno, (32) of Roseau was injured when the southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 she was driving entered the west ditch of Highway 75 and rolled near milepost 315 in Andover Township. Moreno and a passenger, Gabriela Moreno, (20) of Roseau were taken to Crookston Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident reported just before 12:30pm.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF hires new public health boss

Grand Forks has a new Director of Public Health. The city council approved the hiring of Tess Moeller for the post left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Swanson. The city received 16 applications for the job before narrowing it down to four finalists. Moeller most recently served as Vice-President...
GRAND FORKS, ND

