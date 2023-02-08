ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

These Calming Cat Collars Are an Amazon-Favorite ‘Game Changer’ for Anxious & Agitated Pets

If you're a cat owner, you're likely familiar with at least a couple of situations that are bound to make your furry friend anxious. Whether your pet doesn't travel well, doesn't enjoy spending time around other animals, or is still adjusting to your home, there's nothing sadder (and more exhausting) than trying to calm down a kitty that's freaking out. If you've been wondering whether a calming collar might do the trick for your stressed-out feline, this set of three...
DOPE Quick Reads

Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality

Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]
SheKnows

Even 'Picky' Cats Love This $11 Interactive Toy With Thousands of 5-Star Ratings

While often seen as low-maintenance pets when compared to dogs, cats can actually be also be a bit of a pain in the neck thanks to their independent natures and particular requirements. The phrase "finicky feline" exists for a reason! Much like kids who beg for a new toy and then are happier to just play with the box it came in, some cats are exceptionally picky about their toys, leaving pet parents with a home strewn with jingle balls...
petpress.net

Top 8 Social Cat Breeds Perfect for Every Family Home

Many people assume that all cats are alike, but the truth is that there are dozens of different breeds of cats– each with its own unique look and personality. Social cat breeds, in particular, stand out for their friendly temperaments and outgoing personalities. These inquisitive and affectionate felines make...
yankodesign.com

Minimal pet tracker lets you keep an eye on your fur babies at home

I am not a pet person (fishes are the closest thing I’ve come to having pets) but I’m around a lot of cat and dog people to know something about them. One constant thing I hear is that it’s pretty hard for them to leave their furry kids at home. Sure, the pets will probably survive the whole day just staying at home without their fur parents, but there’s the ever-present worry of whether they’re eating well, sleeping, or doing the other habits that you want them to maintain.

