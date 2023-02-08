Read full article on original website
Related
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Pet Owner Forced to Put Child Lock on Microwave as Cat Keeps Napping Inside
Bentley has crawled inside the microwave ever since his owners left a slice of pizza in there, and the videos have enchanted tens of millions online.
These Calming Cat Collars Are an Amazon-Favorite ‘Game Changer’ for Anxious & Agitated Pets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a cat owner, you’re likely familiar with at least a couple of situations that are bound to make your furry friend anxious. Whether your pet doesn’t travel well, doesn’t enjoy spending time around other animals, or is still adjusting to your home, there’s nothing sadder (and more exhausting) than trying to calm down a kitty that’s freaking out. If you’ve been wondering whether a calming collar might do the trick for your stressed-out feline, this set of three...
Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality
Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]
Even 'Picky' Cats Love This $11 Interactive Toy With Thousands of 5-Star Ratings
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While often seen as low-maintenance pets when compared to dogs, cats can actually be also be a bit of a pain in the neck thanks to their independent natures and particular requirements. The phrase “finicky feline” exists for a reason! Much like kids who beg for a new toy and then are happier to just play with the box it came in, some cats are exceptionally picky about their toys, leaving pet parents with a home strewn with jingle balls...
Your Dog or Cat Could Earn $10,000 as PetSmart’s ‘Chief Toy Tester’
Does your dog love to play tug of war? Is he really into chasing a ball? Does he always go after the squeakers in his chew toys?. If you have a dog or cat that loves toys, we’ve found a lucrative job opportunity for your pet. PetSmart is looking...
petpress.net
Top 8 Social Cat Breeds Perfect for Every Family Home
Many people assume that all cats are alike, but the truth is that there are dozens of different breeds of cats– each with its own unique look and personality. Social cat breeds, in particular, stand out for their friendly temperaments and outgoing personalities. These inquisitive and affectionate felines make...
yankodesign.com
Minimal pet tracker lets you keep an eye on your fur babies at home
I am not a pet person (fishes are the closest thing I’ve come to having pets) but I’m around a lot of cat and dog people to know something about them. One constant thing I hear is that it’s pretty hard for them to leave their furry kids at home. Sure, the pets will probably survive the whole day just staying at home without their fur parents, but there’s the ever-present worry of whether they’re eating well, sleeping, or doing the other habits that you want them to maintain.
Comments / 0