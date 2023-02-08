Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: El Gaucho Grill
At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
On Milwaukee
Lake Geneva Ice Castles close after just three days
Just three days after opening at Geneva National Resort in the Lake Geneva, the anticipated fifth appearance of the Ice Castles closed for the season. "It was fun while it lasted," reads a post on the Ice Castles Facebook page. "It was a short 3-day season. Unfortunately the weather did not cooperate.
On Milwaukee
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month
The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
On Milwaukee
After two dry years, Milwaukee Public Museum taps Food & Froth again
After a two-year pandemic-induced break, Milwaukee Public Museum is bringing back its popular Food & Froth fundraiser on Saturday, March 11. The 21+ event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., with a 6 p.m. VIP entry, is the 23rd annual iteration (if you ignore those last two years) and it helps fund the museum's exhibits, programming, educational programs and community outreach.
CBS 58
'Pizza sauce runs in my veins'; Local pizza professional shares tips for National Pizza Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- February 9 marks National Pizza Day, a day to celebrate one of the world's most beloved foods. To commemorate this special occasion, we reached out to Anne Cookson, co-founder of Crustology Pizza Crusts, a company that aims to offer high-quality, gluten-free pizza crusts. Cookson shared the...
On Milwaukee
Knead to Know: 7 distinctive styles of pizza you can find in Milwaukee
Pizza isn’t a one-size-fits all proposition. That’s proven by the sheer number of pizza joints you’ll find across the city of Milwaukee, as well as the diversity in styles. These days you’ll find everything from classic “Milwaukee style” thin crust and Neapolitan style, pan and deep dish....
On Milwaukee
After a long break, Hip-Hop Week is back
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee adopted a resolution designating Aug. 21-27 as Hip-Hop Week MKE in the City of Milwaukee, reviving an event that was launched in 2018 with an eye toward becoming an annual celebration. That first year featured no less than DJ Kool Herc and a second event...
On Milwaukee
Summerfest announces new sponsor Johnsonville, with new revamped stage space
Even months out from the festival, big things are cooking at Summerfest – literally, as the Big Gig announced today that Johnsonville has joined as a new sponsor. The multi-year sponsorship deal makes Johnsonville the official sausage, hot dog and sausage stick of the Big Gig – complete with a variety of the company's products being available in Henry Maier Festival Park during the festival as well as at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during additional concerts hosted throughout the year. The new sponsorship agreement also includes Johnsonville Summerville, a rebranded and revamped stage space moving into the former Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden area on the north end of the grounds.
shepherdexpress.com
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
Milwaukee could be home to two of the world's tallest mass timber towers
The Neutral Project decided it wants to make its planned mass timber apartment building downtown 28 stories tall instead of the original 15.
Walmart on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee to close by March 10
The Walmart Inc. store on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee will close by March 10, the retailer announced Wednesday.
On Milwaukee
St. Patrick's Day Parade sets date for 2023
Love may be in the air right now with Valentine's Day – but soon all the pink and red will be replaced by green and more green for St. Patrick's Day. And that also means the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin today announced will make its way through Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert
MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
The window cleaner washing Milwaukee's skyscrapers
Look up at Milwaukee's highrises, and you may see Brian Joers, a window cleaner, washing the windows of the tallest buildings in the city.
Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of jaguar Stella
The Milwaukee County Zoo announced its jaguar, Stella, was euthanized on Sunday due to chronic age-related health conditions.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Property Loss Management recognized as leading business in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The red, white, and blue trucks from Property Loss Management are a familiar sight across Washington County, Wi especially following an emergency situation like a devastating fire, storm damage, mold or water damage. Jim Sprouse is the general manager at the helm of the business....
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
CBS 58
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
