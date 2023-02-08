ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic the Food Reviewer: El Gaucho Grill

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles close after just three days

Just three days after opening at Geneva National Resort in the Lake Geneva, the anticipated fifth appearance of the Ice Castles closed for the season. "It was fun while it lasted," reads a post on the Ice Castles Facebook page. "It was a short 3-day season. Unfortunately the weather did not cooperate.
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
After two dry years, Milwaukee Public Museum taps Food & Froth again

After a two-year pandemic-induced break, Milwaukee Public Museum is bringing back its popular Food & Froth fundraiser on Saturday, March 11. The 21+ event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., with a 6 p.m. VIP entry, is the 23rd annual iteration (if you ignore those last two years) and it helps fund the museum's exhibits, programming, educational programs and community outreach.
Knead to Know: 7 distinctive styles of pizza you can find in Milwaukee

Pizza isn’t a one-size-fits all proposition. That’s proven by the sheer number of pizza joints you’ll find across the city of Milwaukee, as well as the diversity in styles. These days you’ll find everything from classic “Milwaukee style” thin crust and Neapolitan style, pan and deep dish....
After a long break, Hip-Hop Week is back

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee adopted a resolution designating Aug. 21-27 as Hip-Hop Week MKE in the City of Milwaukee, reviving an event that was launched in 2018 with an eye toward becoming an annual celebration. That first year featured no less than DJ Kool Herc and a second event...
Summerfest announces new sponsor Johnsonville, with new revamped stage space

Even months out from the festival, big things are cooking at Summerfest – literally, as the Big Gig announced today that Johnsonville has joined as a new sponsor. The multi-year sponsorship deal makes Johnsonville the official sausage, hot dog and sausage stick of the Big Gig – complete with a variety of the company's products being available in Henry Maier Festival Park during the festival as well as at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during additional concerts hosted throughout the year. The new sponsorship agreement also includes Johnsonville Summerville, a rebranded and revamped stage space moving into the former Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden area on the north end of the grounds.
shepherdexpress.com

George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
St. Patrick's Day Parade sets date for 2023

Love may be in the air right now with Valentine's Day – but soon all the pink and red will be replaced by green and more green for St. Patrick's Day. And that also means the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin today announced will make its way through Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
