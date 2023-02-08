Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Softball: No. 3 Cowgirls Top No. 25 Oregon 3-0 in Season-Opener
If there was any worry, Kelly Maxwell didn’t forget how to throw a softball during the offseason. Oklahoma State shut out Oregon 3-0 on Friday in the Cowgirls’ season-opener in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Maxwell threw all seven innings allowing only two hits while striking out 15 of the 22 batters she faced. She threw 92 pitches — 72 were strikes.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Feb. 11): OSU’s Chance for a Marquee Road Win in Ames
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Pokes take on Iowa State on the road today where a four-game win streak will be snapped or a home-streak in conference play will be – chance for the Pokes to land a serious quad one win today at 5pm (PFB)
pistolsfiringblog.com
2024 Defensive Back Willie Nelson Commits to Oklahoma State
Willie Nelson picked up an Oklahoma State offer last May, and on the road since then the Cowboys must’ve always been on his mind. Nelson committed to Oklahoma State on Friday, becoming the third commitment in the Cowboys’ 2024 class along with running back Rodney Fields and tight end Josh Ford. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 defensive back from Longview, Texas. He chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, SMU and others.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 71-68 Victory against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Cowboys and Red Raiders seemed destined for a fourth overtime game in their past eight meetings, but the shortest man on the floor had other ideas. John-Michael Wright’s last-second tip gave Oklahoma State a 71-68 win against Texas Tech on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was the Cowboys’ fourth straight win and their sixth in their past seven games. Here are five thoughts from OSU’s sixth conference win of the year.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recaps Buzzer-Beating Win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team topped Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena after a buzzer-beating tip-in from John-Michael Wight. After the game, Mike Boynton, Wright and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to recap the game.
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Devon Tower anti-abortion climber scales another skyscraper
Back in June of 2022, an anti-abortion activist, who calls himself "The Pro-Life Spiderman," made national news while scaling all 50-stories of Oklahoma City's tallest building, the Devon Tower - without a harness. Now, he's done it again in Phoenix, Arizona.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
