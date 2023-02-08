ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: No. 3 Cowgirls Top No. 25 Oregon 3-0 in Season-Opener

If there was any worry, Kelly Maxwell didn’t forget how to throw a softball during the offseason. Oklahoma State shut out Oregon 3-0 on Friday in the Cowgirls’ season-opener in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Maxwell threw all seven innings allowing only two hits while striking out 15 of the 22 batters she faced. She threw 92 pitches — 72 were strikes.
CORVALLIS, OR
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Feb. 11): OSU’s Chance for a Marquee Road Win in Ames

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Pokes take on Iowa State on the road today where a four-game win streak will be snapped or a home-streak in conference play will be – chance for the Pokes to land a serious quad one win today at 5pm (PFB)
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

2024 Defensive Back Willie Nelson Commits to Oklahoma State

Willie Nelson picked up an Oklahoma State offer last May, and on the road since then the Cowboys must’ve always been on his mind. Nelson committed to Oklahoma State on Friday, becoming the third commitment in the Cowboys’ 2024 class along with running back Rodney Fields and tight end Josh Ford. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 defensive back from Longview, Texas. He chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, SMU and others.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 71-68 Victory against Texas Tech

STILLWATER — The Cowboys and Red Raiders seemed destined for a fourth overtime game in their past eight meetings, but the shortest man on the floor had other ideas. John-Michael Wright’s last-second tip gave Oklahoma State a 71-68 win against Texas Tech on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was the Cowboys’ fourth straight win and their sixth in their past seven games. Here are five thoughts from OSU’s sixth conference win of the year.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
STILLWATER, OK

