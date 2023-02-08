Willie Nelson picked up an Oklahoma State offer last May, and on the road since then the Cowboys must’ve always been on his mind. Nelson committed to Oklahoma State on Friday, becoming the third commitment in the Cowboys’ 2024 class along with running back Rodney Fields and tight end Josh Ford. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 defensive back from Longview, Texas. He chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, SMU and others.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO