4 Louisiana family members dead in apparent murder-suicide

Four members of the same Louisiana family were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, authorities said. A husband and wife, and their two sons, a 20-year-old and 13-year-old, were discovered dead inside their Harvey home Thursday morning outside of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The four deaths come on the heels of another suspected murder-suicide in the same parish, authorities said. Lopinto said the father in Thursday’s shooting, a former law enforcement officer from years ago, appeared to call 911 that morning and said something similar to “I can’t live like this...
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Cracklins In Louisiana

Cracklins are practically a staple of every Louisianian’s diet, and this special general store in Louisiana is making some of the best cracklins you’ll ever have. South End Country Mart is much more than you’re average general store. This is your ultimate one-stop shop for all your needs. Let’s check it out:
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
