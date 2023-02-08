Four members of the same Louisiana family were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, authorities said. A husband and wife, and their two sons, a 20-year-old and 13-year-old, were discovered dead inside their Harvey home Thursday morning outside of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The four deaths come on the heels of another suspected murder-suicide in the same parish, authorities said. Lopinto said the father in Thursday’s shooting, a former law enforcement officer from years ago, appeared to call 911 that morning and said something similar to “I can’t live like this...

HARVEY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO