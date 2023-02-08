Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Louisiana family members dead in apparent murder-suicide
Four members of the same Louisiana family were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, authorities said. A husband and wife, and their two sons, a 20-year-old and 13-year-old, were discovered dead inside their Harvey home Thursday morning outside of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The four deaths come on the heels of another suspected murder-suicide in the same parish, authorities said. Lopinto said the father in Thursday’s shooting, a former law enforcement officer from years ago, appeared to call 911 that morning and said something similar to “I can’t live like this...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
Arrest made in shooting outside Gentilly WalMart
Barely 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside the WalMart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect on a charge of second degree murder.
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Cracklins In Louisiana
Cracklins are practically a staple of every Louisianian’s diet, and this special general store in Louisiana is making some of the best cracklins you’ll ever have. South End Country Mart is much more than you’re average general store. This is your ultimate one-stop shop for all your needs. Let’s check it out:
NOPD searching for suspect in 2021 homicide
Police say the man seen in the photo shot Lashawn Kinney, 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kinney lying near an SUV. He later died at the hospital.
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
New details emerge about missing girl found hiding in Michigan closet
Michigan authorities continue the investigation into what criminal charges may be appropriate, from harboring a runaway to sexual assault.
Human remains found on Northshore last month ID'd
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a field near the Washington Parish line. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Public School System are investigating claims that a bus driver was smoking marijuana during a route on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Parents and other family members tell the WAFB I-TEAM that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking...
